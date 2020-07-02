SAMCO donates $25K to children’s advocacy group

A local business owner donated thousands on Thursday to a local nonprofit that advocates for children.
SAMCO president Sam Mousa handed a $25,000 check to Court Appointed Advocates of the Cheaha Region, a group that seeks to pair abused and neglected children in northeast Alabama with volunteer advocates.
Calhoun County Circuit Court Judge Peggy Lacher, who presides over the county’s family court, said each child involved with the Department of Human Resources is assigned a caseworker. But, she said , those caseworkers are often overworked, so it’s difficult for them to keep frequent contact with the children.
“That CASA volunteer goes out, forms a bond and a rapport with those children,” Lacher said. “It makes all the difference in the world.”
Laura Miller, the group’s executive director, said they rely heavily on private donations such as Mousa’s. She said his $25,000 will go a long way.
Miller said Thursday the group had about 40 volunteers serving more than 200 children in Calhoun and St. Clair counties. She said the donation will help recruit, train and support volunteers.
“We share a common goal with Mr. Sam Mousa of serving all 800 children,” she said. “To serve those 800, we’re going to need more volunteers.”
Mousa said he chose to donate to Court Appointed Advocates of the Cheaha Region because it’s “well-needed” in the area.
“We’re going to fund this $25,000 as long as I can afford it,” Mousa said. “Hopefully, we can fund it forever and hopefully we can even do more.”
Mousa said it’s important to ensure children get their needs met early so they can have successful futures.
“If you focus on a kid at a young age, the chance is you don’t have to worry about him later in life,” Mousa said.