Saks band director Gene Inglis retiring after 49 years in profession

At midday Thursday, former and current students began coming into the Saks High School band room to see Gene Inglis, the band director who is retiring this year.
Inglis has directed the Saks band for the past 19 years. Before Saks, he directed bands at schools in Scottsboro and Rome, Ga. Altogether, Inglis has directed bands for 49 years.
“He is considered a master teacher,” said fellow band director David McDaniel of Oxford High School, who was unable to attend the reception school administrators prepared for Inglis.
Twins Lyndsey and Lauryn Brown graduated in 2020, but they came back to greet their band director. Lauryn said Inglis he always pushed them and their fellow students to do their best in everything.
Jordan Waddell also graduated in 2020. Currently, she is a music major at the University of Alabama and is studying drum performance.
“Afterward, I want to move to New York City and be a professional drummer,” she said.
McKenzie Sprayberry, a ninth-grade flute player, broke away from class to show her appreciation to Inglis. Shortly afterward, her brother, Jarod, a tenth-grade trombone player, joined her. Jarod said that, because of Inglis’s example, he wants to become a major in music education.
Inglis greeted them all with hugs and handshakes. Just days before Thursday, he had received emails of appreciation from students dating back to the 1980s.
“With music students,” he said, “we come together and create bonds and work on a common thing together. Music is something that builds accomplishment in people.”
Inglis is an accidental band director. As a young man, he wondered what he should do after graduating from Stevenson High School in Stevenson, a city in north Alabama. He said he thought about becoming a history teacher, but his life took a different direction.
“I think my career path was a God thing,” he said.
Prior to attending college, he saved enough money to start classes at Jacksonville State University, still unsure about what he wanted to do. He met the legendary JSU band director Dave Walters and, afterward, signed up for mostly music courses that first semester. Prior to college, his only background in music was knowing how to play the snare drum, thanks to an older brother named Elbert.
After starting classes at JSU, which had no drum performance major, he learned to play a baritone, although he also played drums.
“I told Walters I wasn’t good enough to be on the drumline, but I said that I wanted to try,” Inglis said. “I didn’t do very well, but he put me in as an alternate. Then, one of my friends on the drumline broke his arm, and I had to learn the drum part in one week. That was the God thing.”
After seeing his positive attitude toward the band, Walters told him that he would learn to be a band director by being a band member, which proved to be true.
Also, during those college years, Inglis learned how to make connections in his chosen career and to work hard for others.
As a student on the drumline, he noticed a girl named Shenley Ann Back who enjoyed listening to the drummers. The two eventually dated and married. Not surprisingly, the children they later had have ties to the music and education fields.
One daughter, Gena Nix, who was a drum major at JSU for three years, is a band director at Ohatchee High School. His oldest child, son Tony, graduated with a music degree from JSU and is now retired from the U.S. Army Band. His daughter Allison Brown, a former JSU ballerina, is an elementary school teacher whose husband is a band director.
Because a band director works such long hours, Inglis has had little time to cultivate many interests outside of career and family. The only exception is fly fishing, but he scoffs at the notion that it was ever a serious hobby. He said those who take it seriously travel together and buy fishing rods that cost thousands and added, “I got mine for five dollars.”
Inglis said he has no regrets and has found fulfillment in helping students.
At Saks, he came to a school with a small band, which had its challenges. With only a limited budget, he had to motivate others to help raise funds for musical instruments, and he kept an eye out for used instruments for students who could not afford one. At times, he had to persuade a student to choose an instrument based on the one empty chair the band needed to fill, rather than the student’s preference.
“The kids have done well,” Inglis said. “They have won championships and performed at concerts and festivals every year. We’ve received superior ratings. Our goal has been to make music and play our instruments on the highest level we can. This has given the kids confidence and equipped them to be better people in their communities. This was a motivating factor for me.”
As soon as the summer comes, he and Shenley are looking forward to visiting the places where his grandchildren live and taking in more of their softball games and piano and dance recitals.
“Shenley and I will see where life takes us,” he said. “We pray for continued good health. I want to stay positive and enjoy others.”