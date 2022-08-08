Rural Calhoun County home boasts ghosts, rich history

It was like a shadow, Carol Kimberly recalled, describing what she’d seen in her own home.
She and her husband, Denton, had recently settled into the remodeled dwelling on top of a hill on the Alexandria-Jacksonville Highway. It was the summer of 2021 and the Kimberlys had moved there from Oxford to be closer to their jobs in Jacksonville. (She’s a chiropractor, he owns Sol Massage Therapy.)
As they sat outdoors one evening, Carol noticed a man looking out a window. Shocked, the couple watched as he walked along a row of large windows that lined a hallway at the foot of a staircase, and he disappeared.
“It was like a shadow. He walked out of the bathroom and down the hallway,” Carol said. “At first I wasn’t sure what I was seeing, and then it disappeared.”
That’s not the only time they saw what appeared to be a ghost in their 190-year-old house, which is otherwise a place of relaxation and privacy.
Denton, 50, walked by the foot of the stairs a few times and saw the image of a boy of about six or seven years of age standing at the top. He had long dark hair and was dressed in a red shirt with blue pants. The boy stepped downwards onto the stairs and gradually disappeared.
“We’ve seen him more than once, and he is clearer than the man’s image,” Carol said. “He seems to peek around at us and is more playful.”
Several times, as the couple and their children sat in other rooms, they heard footsteps on the stairs and in the hallway. They went to see who was there, only to find no one.
“I asked my pastor to come bless the house,” said Denton, a devout Christian. “He blessed the front and back doors. The images stopped after that. Sometimes there are lost souls on earth who need to be told to go on to heaven.”
Before the family moved into the house, they learned more of its history from Heflin resident Linda Clark Fields, 81, who had contacted them. Fields said she had spent the past 20 years researching her relatives, former residents of the house.
Fields’ great-great-grandfather George Nathan Clark once lived there, but no one is sure who built the original portion of the house, which is a small cabin. It stands today within the overall structure of the house, covered with walls that were added later. The remodelers discovered the log cabin inside the front part of the current house, which is 3,800 square feet and now has a modern kitchen and bathrooms. A couple of old fireplaces remain. By visiting the attic, one sees the roof of the original cabin, how it’s made of shake shingles, four-inch-wide wooden pieces of wood that are perfectly preserved by the covering of the current roof.
Fields told Denton she had visited the house a few times when she was a child living in Gadsden. The house had been passed down from generation to generation among the Clark relatives, and she believes it was owned by them for about 150 years. The family tree she carried with her to visit Denton this week, when unrolled, is about 25 feet long.
“My grandfather, Reagan Clark, built a house behind this one,” Fields said as she showed Denton a photo of 20 or so family members, including her father who was about seven years old. Another Clark relative once owned and operated a dairy across the highway where a house, silos and barn can still be seen.
“My father said he worked on the dairy when he was about 14 years old,” Fields said, “and he helped his father deliver milk to soldiers at Fort McClellan.”
In the year the Kimberly family remodeled, they found other unusual things about the house, such as a trap door with steps down to a small earthen room beneath the floor of what is now the kitchen. Someone told Denton it may have been Native American children who once hid there, but no one knows why or if they did. The room likely was used for storing certain foodstuffs requiring cooler temperatures.
The house appears to have an original chimney built beside a wall that is where the cabin walls are. The floors in the area where the cabin sits are a few inches above the newer floors. A structurally sound barn with a few rotting doors and rusted hinges sits beside the house. At the foot of the hill is a spring that feeds Weaver Lake. Built over the spring are some old stone structures where Clark said her father’s family kept butter and milk.
Denton said his seven acres backs up to the new Buckhorn housing development. The property keeps him busy discovering new things, such as a pump that once irrigated a vineyard. He and Carol have restored the vines and hope to harvest muscadines soon. He’s heard that graves may be on the property and, as time goes along, he expects to find more surprises and mysteries.
“This is a calm area,” Carol said, “and we feel as if we are on vacation. As we sit on the back porch there is a beautiful view of the lake, very old trees, and this place makes us feel peaceful. We joke that this is like being at an AirBnB. I never thought I’d get to live in a place like this.”