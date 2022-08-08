 Skip to main content
House of mystery and surprise

Rural Calhoun County home boasts ghosts, rich history

This Old House

Carol and Denton Kimberly and their children live in a house with a 190-year-old history. The longer they live in the house on the Weaver-Alexandria Highway, the more they discover features that can and cannot be explained.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

It was like a shadow, Carol Kimberly recalled, describing what she’d seen in her own home.

She and her husband, Denton, had recently settled into the remodeled dwelling on top of a hill on the Alexandria-Jacksonville Highway. It was the summer of 2021 and the Kimberlys had moved there from Oxford to be closer to their jobs in Jacksonville. (She’s a chiropractor, he owns Sol Massage Therapy.) 