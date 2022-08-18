 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Roundabout coming to Bynum-Leatherwood Road

needs fixing

A roundabout is planned for the intersection of the Old Gadsden Highway and Bynum-Leatherwood Road to help with traffic congestion due to Anniston Army Depot employees traveling north.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

A long-awaited change on Bynum-Leatherwood Road is expected to help motorists handle the traffic generated by comings and goings at Anniston Army Depot.

A roundabout, which absorbs a high traffic count better than a 4-way intersection does, will be installed at the intersection with the Old Gadsden Highway.