Rough year but the future looks better

OHATCHEE — Haley Nelson’s she-shed is gone. The tornado that struck this western section of Calhoun County on March 25 last year blew it away.
Also blown away were three other sheds, their contents and a dozen or so chickens.
Recently, Haley, 27, and her parents, Teresa and Bobby Nelson, talked to The Anniston Star about the events of the last year.
One year after an EF-3 tornado touched down in northern Calhoun County, claiming six lives, residents continue to rebuild and put their lives back together after the harrowing experience.
Haley, disabled due to spina bifida, listened intently as her parents shared their story about the events leading up to the tornado and the destruction it caused.
In November 2020, Bobby had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and began chemotherapy shortly afterward. On March 25 of last year, he was heading home after a treatment at Grandview Hospital in Birmingham.
By the time he was 10 minutes away, he had already heard that a tornado hit Lincoln. Then, minutes later, he began getting calls from relatives that a tornado had struck his family’s trailer.
Teresa and Haley were inside the den of the trailer, even though, normally, Haley would have been in her “house” beside the trailer. She had wheeled over, however, because of the weather threat.
Teresa remembers the next few moments well.
“About 3 o’clock, the trailer started shaking, and we grabbed each other,” she said. “The trailer shook, lifted, and sat down. Then it shook, lifted and sat down again. Bobby showed up shortly afterward and saw we were OK. Then, he could hardly believe that the foundation and underpinnings of the trailer were mangled but, miraculously, the trailer was still in one piece, although the roof was badly damaged. The windows were blown out, and the trailer was later totaled.”
A falling television set bruised Haley’s left upper arm but, considering what might have happened, the family was relieved. However, their household furnishings were wet and damaged. They hardly knew what to do next.
Their other daughter, Blair Greene, rushed to their aid from her house in Riverside. She told her parents they could move in with her. Before that dark day ended, they had packed up their clothes from the trailer and left. They have been at Blair’s house ever since.
In May, the Nelsons are to move into a trailer that will accommodate Haley’s wheelchair. They received enough from their insurance to make a down payment on the new trailer.
The Habitat for Humanity organization wants to help Haley get her into her one-room house. They are paying for part of the unfinished, prefabricated house and are to build the necessary ramps leading up to it. The family needs about $4,000 more to finish the interior.
The Nelsons said they appreciate the assistance others are willing to give them. A cousin has told her fellow church members at The Church of the Covenant in Anniston will help Haley. A relative of Haley’s also set up a GoFundMe account.
“The house was my place of independence,” said Haley, who smiled as she spoke, even though her television, a microwave, a dorm refrigerator, her stereo, her air conditioner, and other items were destroyed. If the Nelsons can replace these items, Haley will be able to enjoy her daily activities and have her privacy back.
Until recently, when Haley’s motorized outdoor wheelchair was located, salvaged, and refurbished, she was housebound. During the interview, when she heard her mother say she can now get outdoors, she held up two thumbs and giggled, thankful she has wheels again.
The Nelsons are grateful for a brighter future, but they are also grieving the loss of three family members during the past year from the COVID-19 virus: Bobby’s mother, his brother and a nephew.
“I know we went through a lot,” Teresa said, “but I feel closer to God.”
The entire family has grown closer to each other during this past year, but they are ready to live on their own soon.
“I am ready to get back home,” Bobby said, “but I feel blessed because I have these two still with me.”
Haley feels blessed too.
“I am glad I have my Mother and Daddy,” she said, “and my sister, niece and brother-in-law. They all are taking good care of me.”
Those wishing to help the family may contribute through GoFundMe.com “Help Haley replace items,” or mail a check to Habitat for Humanity, 22 W. 10th St., Anniston, AL 36201. Mark the left corner “for Haley Nelson.”