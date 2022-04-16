Rogers: ‘Virtually no chance’ of AAD facing closure procedure

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, said Thursday there is “virtually no chance” the Anniston Army Depot will face Department of Defense closure and realignment procedures.
Rogers, who serves as the ranking member of the U.S. House Armed Services committee, made his statement during an address to the Anniston Kiwanis Club and described protecting the depot as being both a personal, economic and national defense matter.
“My daddy was a fire truck driver out there and retired from the depot,” Rogers said. “That place is very special to me and I know how important it is to our community. It is particularly close to my heart. It is the economic engine for this part of our state and we want to make sure it stays healthy.”
Rogers said there is “virtually no chance” the depot will be subjected to Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) procedures by the Department of Defense “in the foreseeable future.”
“I know our community has suffered from those in the past, but nobody is even talking about it other than occasionally when the Defense Department brings it up and we just always shoot it down,” Rogers said. “We can’t afford to close anything down. It’s so expensive up front to close these installations. You don’t start recouping money for 25 or 30 years. That in itself is a protection.”
He said a BRAC program could actually benefit the local installation with the closure of other installations and moving their missions to the Anniston Depot.
“[Anniston] is probably the strongest depot in our series of installations around the country,” Rogers said. “If we had a BRAC, we would probably benefit from it. But, just because my district would benefit doesn’t mean I would change my position on being opposed to closing anything.”
He said experience has shown him the Defense Department is “very shortsighted on these things.”
“They worry about the fire burning right in front of them,” Rogers said. “It’s our job as the oversight committee to be looking down the road and not just worry about the two or three years of whatever their command will be.”
He said a recent closure of an installation in Alaska brought to mind a concern about Russian weaponry and the need for American interception weapons to be in place, making it “essential” to be reopened.
“Nobody can tell me to this day how much it cost to reopen that place,” Rogers said. “I have taken the position we will not have another BRAC before we look at a minimum of just shuttering an installation before we close it and start selling it off because the fact is a lot of installations are in very populous areas and are very valuable to their communities.”
“If they are closed, they will be immediately bought up and divided up and you can’t get it back,” Rogers said. “If the Pentagon really starts clamoring for a reduction in inventory, I’m going to be an advocate saying to say close it, keep the roof on to keep it dry and wait a few years to see if we might need it again. I don’t see closures as being discussed a lot right now and that’s a good thing.”
He called the mission at the depot “healthy” and noted recent military budget acts designated “over $3 billion dollars worth of work out there on the Stryker and Abrams tanks and a laundry list of other things.”
Rogers said there are monthly calls between his office, both of the state’s U.S. Senators, the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, and the Department of Defense leadership “to see what we need to be doing now and what we need to be doing next.”
“I also want to look over the horizon and see what missions we expect to be taking place and how do we capture some of that work to make sure we have a long-term viability at the Anniston Army Depot,” Rogers said. “We’re not taking anything for granted. We’re healthy now and my intent is when I leave Congress, it’s healthy for decades to come.”