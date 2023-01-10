Rogers to chair House Armed Services Committee

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, has been named chairman of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee.
The announcement of Rogers’ new position was made Monday morning.
Rogers, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2002, will be the first congressman from Alabama to serve as chairman of the committee. He has served as the ranking member of the committee since 2021.
He also served as a ranking member of the Committee on Homeland Security in the 116th Congress from 2019 until 2021.
Following the announcement, Rogers issued a statement saying the nation “faces unprecedented threats from China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran.”
“In order to deter these threats and remain the most feared force in the world — we must ensure that our military focuses on lethality and capability,” Rogers said. “Over the next two years, the House Armed Services Committee will provide our warfighters with the resources and weapons they need to deter and, if necessary, defeat any adversary anywhere in the world.
Rogers added the committee would “also hold the Biden administration accountable for misguided policies that distract from the core mission of the Department of Defense.”
“Initiatives that service a social agenda but don’t advance our national security will be scrutinized. Those in charge of these initiatives will come before the committee to explain how they will protect our national security,” he said. “We will leave no stone unturned in holding the Biden administration accountable.”
“Alabama has always played a critical role in supporting our national security,” Rogers continued. “As the first congressman from Alabama to serve as chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, I look forward to continuing that legacy.”
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.
