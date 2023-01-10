 Skip to main content
Rogers to chair House Armed Services Committee

Coronavirus press conference at the Anniston City Meeting Center Monday morning. Officials answered questions about the decision to not house coronavirus patients at the CDP facility in Anniston. Alabama 3rd District Congressman Mike Rogers, R-Saks, speaks. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, has been named chairman of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee.

The announcement of Rogers’ new position was made Monday morning.

