Rogers: Support for Trump, Space Force are highlights

The Space Force is increasingly becoming the thing Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, is best known for — and a week away from Election Day, Rogers is fine with that.
“The United States Space Force is the first new branch of the military created since 1947,” Rogers wrote in an email to The Anniston Star. “That is monumental.”
On Nov. 3, voters in Alabama’s Third Congressional District — a large swath of eastern Alabama stretching from Cherokee County in the north to the Auburn area in the south — will decide whether to send Rogers back to Washington or to choose his Democratic opponent, Talladega psychologist Adia McClellan Winfrey.
A Jacksonville State University graduate and former member of the Calhoun County Commission, Rogers has held the area’s House seat since 2003. So far, winning re-election in the heavily red district hasn’t posed much of a challenge for Rogers, who came nearest to a general election loss in the 2008 general election. In that vote, he beat Democrat Josh Segall by an 8-point margin.
In perhaps a fitting role for someone from Calhoun County, where the military was for decades the largest employer, Rogers has spent much of his time in Washington working on defense and security issues. He is the ranking minority member on the House Committee on Homeland Security and also serves on the Armed Services Committee and its Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, a body dedicated to U.S. policy on missiles and other nuclear arms.
That work led Rogers, in concert with Democratic colleague Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee, to propose the creation of a sixth branch of the military, a force just for orbital warfare. The U.S. already had a fleet of satellites and had developed weapons that could destroy other satellites, mostly under control of the Air Force. Rogers and Cooper were worried that the U.S., hampered by red tape, wasn’t developing space weapons as fast as Russia and China.
So they proposed a Space Force. The Air Force opposed the idea as unnecessary. Comedians derided it as batty. Less-harsh critics said it was at best a gimmick to call attention to a more complicated policy problem. But President Donald Trump took a liking to the idea and became one of its champions. In December, the Space Force did indeed become the sixth branch of the military.
Local Democrats have accused Rogers of spending too much time and money in space and too little at home. But in Calhoun County, where guns are butter, Rogers doesn’t necessarily have to choose between defense and the home front.
Asked what he’s done for the district, Rogers cites his work to bring the Army’s new armored vehicle, the AMPV, to Anniston Army Depot for refurbishment. He says he worked to expand capital spending at the Center for Domestic Preparedness, a Homeland Security training facility in Anniston, and that he helped secure thousands of old Army M-1911 pistols for sale through the Civilian Marksmanship Program, a government-chartered agency with offices in Anniston and Talladega.
“I have worked to increase workload, stabilize the workforce, and extend carryover to prevent work disruption at the Depot,” Rogers said in the email to The Star.
On social media, like most Alabama Republicans this year, Rogers talks less about those policy issues and more about his support for Trump. A Russia hawk long before Trump came into office, Rogers nevertheless stood by Trump after the 2018 Helsinki summit, when many other Republicans panned Trump as too soft on Vladimir Putin. On other issues, such as their criticism of the United Nations, the two seem to walk more naturally in step.
Asked last week by email if there are any policies on which he disagrees with the president, Rogers didn’t name any, saying Trump is “doing an outstanding job leading our nation.”
“He works closely with Republicans in Congress and values our insight,” Rogers wrote. “And he is probably the most pro-life and pro-Second Amendment president ever. What’s not to like?”
Most projections show Democrats hanging on to the majority in the House after the Nov. 3 election, which means Republicans will face at best a split Congress. Asked how to break the legislative deadlock, Rogers offered no plan for reaching across the aisle, saying instead that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has attempted “to ram through her radical socialist agenda.”
“A vast majority of the bills passed by the House are simply messaging efforts on behalf of the radical left wing that control her party and have no chance in the Senate,” Rogers wrote in the email.