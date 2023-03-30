 Skip to main content
Robotic pets for dementia patients helpful to caregivers

JACKSONVILLE — Last week in a family’s living room, a dementia patient’s primary caregiver, a family member, listened as Jessie Nordan, the administrator of the Alabama CARES Program, explained how to operate an 18-inch, furry robotic dog.

The hope was that it will improve the dementia patient’s emotional well-being, which, in turn, will help the caregiver.

