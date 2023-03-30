Robotic pets for dementia patients helpful to caregivers

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Jennifer Burnett, left, and Jessie Nordan present a dementia patient with a robotic dog that may help both the patient and his caregiver. The patient can enjoy the benefits of having a pet that is easy to care for, and the caregiver has a patient that is easier to care for.
JACKSONVILLE — Last week in a family’s living room, a dementia patient’s primary caregiver, a family member, listened as Jessie Nordan, the administrator of the Alabama CARES Program, explained how to operate an 18-inch, furry robotic dog.
The hope was that it will improve the dementia patient’s emotional well-being, which, in turn, will help the caregiver.
After the instructions had been given, Nordan and Jennifer Burnett, a registered nurse from the SouthernCare New Beacon Hospice, coaxed a cup of coffee from the patient's hand and placed the dog on his lap. He stopped his repetitive humming and singing, began petting the dog and said, “Hey, puppy.”
The hope is that the pet will improve the family’s situation. Student interns from Jacksonville State University will make follow-up calls to the caregiver to see if the pet project is going well.
Ellen Hurst, the director of the CARES Program, ordered about 75 robotic animals last year, at a cost of about $130 each. Nordan began distributing the pets — mostly dogs but some cats — to those who have dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Caregivers, who can be adults of any age to qualify for the project, reported positive results.
Thus far, Nordan has given away about 30 pets and will distribute more to other caregivers whose situation qualifies them for the pet project.
“It is very rewarding,” said Nordan, “when dementia patients can have ownership and take care of something. It gives them a sense of normalcy.”
The CARES Program also helps caregivers by providing them with additional help in the home, such as light housekeeping, simple meal preparation and more.
“Often by the time caregivers come to us,” Hurst said, “they are stressed and too proud to get help. We want to let caregivers know we are here, and we want to alleviate some of their stress. We can give them respite care and give them the tools to make better decisions about the care of their loved one.”
Hurst also uses the robotic pets to teach school children about their older family members who may be suffering from dementia.
Hurst said the government realizes that caregivers need help because they are often also juggling a job and caring for their children.
“We’ve even had caregivers die before the person they are caring for,” Hurst said.
The Alabama CARES program also helps two other caregivers with responsibilities. Aside from services for caregivers of dementia patients and senior citizens, a second service is for those older than 55 years old who are caregivers supporting children ages 18 years old and younger. (This program does not include parents.)
A third service is for older relatives who are caregivers, even parents and grandparents ages 55 and older, who are caring for adults ages 19 to 59 with severe disabilities.
To learn about the qualifications for the services available for caregivers, call 256-243-5463. The regional programs available are in the following counties: Calhoun, Cleburne, Clay, Cherokee, Chambers, Coosa, Etowah, Randolph, Talladega and Tallapoosa.