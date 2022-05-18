Road in Ohatchee closed due to wreck

A crash on Boiling Springs Road in Ohatchee, near Mudd Street, forced all lanes to be shut down Wednesday afternoon, according to word from the Jacksonville post of the Highway Patrol Division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Approximately 3 p.m. ALEA was told of a two-vehicle crash on Boiling Springs Road near Mudd Street. All lanes were shut down for an undetermined amount of time and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible by taking different routes.
ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly, according to Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal.