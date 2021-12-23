RMC: Omicron variant found in Calhoun County

Calhoun County has its first officially documented omicron case.
Dr. Raul Magaia, infectious disease expert and lead medical observer of COVID-19 at Regional Medical Center, made the announcement Thursday afternoon. He had previously told The Anniston Star there was one patient whose samples had been sent away to a Tennessee lab for more specific testing, and those tests have now confirmed the new COVID-19 variant.
Magadia said the patient was under the age of 40, had no underlying medical history, and was unvaccinated. The patient had experienced muscle pain for a day and a sore throat for two days, which began 24 hours “after exposure to a partner who turned out to have COVID-19.”
The patient was given a rapid test on admission, but another nasal specimen was sent to the specialty lab in Tennessee “for genomic sequencing.”
Magadia said RMC does not routinely check for variant strains because the in-house testing does not have those capabilities.
“The reason we sent out another specimen for genomic [testing] was the short incubation period and for epidemiological purposes,” he said.
He said the patient did not require any medication other than “supportive care.”
Magadia said omicron is primarily of concern due to the large number of mutations it has in the spike gene, adding omicron has more than 50 mutations while the alpha and delta strains have “relatively few.”
“There is still a lot of things that we do not know about this variant, but it seems from preliminary data that it is more transmissible yet not as pathogenic,” he said.
In layman’s terms, it’s easier to catch but not likely to make you as ill.
Magadia added the currently available vaccines “offer robust protection against severe illness and even death especially after getting a booster.”
He emphasized the four steps physicians are reminding people to take in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19: Wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance, and vaccinate.
“With the upcoming holidays, we are reminding people to take measures to reduce their risk of COVID-19 including proven public health and social measures such as wearing a well-fitting mask, hand hygiene, physical distancing improving ventilation of indoor spaces, avoiding crowded spaces, and getting vaccinated or getting their booster if they are eligible,” Magadia said.