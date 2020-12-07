RMC not likely to get first round of COVID vaccine; could come in late December

Federal approval for a COVID-19 vaccine could come soon, but Calhoun County hospitals are not among those designated to get the very first batch of doses.
“Neither of our hospitals are in the first round of vaccine delivery, nor are either of the Gadsden hospitals,” Louis Bass, CEO of Regional Medical Center, wrote in a text on Friday. “We will continue to prepare for the next round, possibly late December.”
Alabama’s plan is to give its first round of vaccines largely to medical workers, with a focus on those most likely to come into contact with COVID patients.
Alabama officials expect the state will receive 40,950 doses of a vaccine as soon as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives approval for its use.
The drug companies Pfizer and Moderna have developed vaccines and have applied for emergency federal approval. State officials have previously said they expect that approval to come as early as mid-December.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has already identified 16 hospitals as the first distribution points for the vaccine, state health officer Scott Harris said in a Friday press conference via Facebook.
Bass in his Friday text said Regional Medical Center and its sister hospital Stringfellow would not be among them.
The initial proposed batch of roughly 41,000 is less than state officials originally expected, Harris said. That means health officials will have to decide who within the medical community has first priority to get the vaccine, he said.
“There’s simply not enough vaccine right now for everyone, and there’s not enough vaccine right now for everyone who’s deserving of it,” he said.
As the world waits, the spread of the virus continues to surge, locally statewide and around the county. Calhoun, Talladega, Etowah and St. Clair counties have all seen a spike in new cases of COVID-19 since Thanksgiving, and each county on Monday posted record-high numbers of new cases.
More than 1,900 people were hospitalized across the state with coronavirus as of Monday morning, according to ADHP numbers. That’s well above the summer peak in hospitalizations, which strained the ability of hospitals.
The state’s vaccination plan calls for shots for medical workers, long-term-care residents and first responders with likely exposure to COVID patients before the vaccine is rolled out to the general public. Supplies of vaccines will likely drive the decision to move from one phase to the next, state officials have said.
Harris said on Friday that people in different parts of the state may receive different vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine has stricter cold-storage requirements and will likely be used in larger cities. Rural areas, particularly in the state’s sparsely populated southwest, are more likely to get the Moderna vaccine, which does not require super-cold storage.
The state health officer was quick to point out that COVID-19 is just as hazardous as it was in spring, when social distancing measures were first put into place. He described the current numbers of new infections and hospitalizations as “mind-boggling” and said people shouldn’t let their guard down because vaccines are coming.
“The point I’m making here is that nothing has really changed,” he said.