Revenue commissioner Karen Roper reflects on a working life of service to county

Longtime Calhoun County Revenue Commissioner Karen Roper remembers when she started working at the tax assessor's office in July 1978, everything was handled by pen and paper.
But this month she will bid farewell to the world of online government and remotely available records everywhere. On Sept. 30 Roper, 63, will retire and hand off the office on Oct. 1 to Tim Hodges who ran for the office unopposed in the last election.
Hodges, a Calhoun County commissioner, will vacate his commission seat to assume the responsibilities of collecting taxes.Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will appoint a new commissioner to finish out the remainder of Hodges term.
Roper has worked for the county for 43 years — she started 10 days after her 20th birthday — and has held the office of revenue commissioner for three consecutive six-year terms since being elected in 2002. She was originally hired on a temporary basis, with full-time status being granted in February 1979.
Her first year on the job was to perform secretarial work and handle tax protests due to myriad changes in the tax laws in the state. In 1979 a Federal court order become effective which ordered Alabama to institute an appraisal system in which everyone paid taxes on an equal basis. This brought about a flood of protests from certain property owners to the tax assessor’s office.
Previously, a property owner would have shown up at the tax office and simply told the tax assessor how much he paid for his/her property and their tax amount was calculated. Roper said that with the new law, owners' properties were put on maps and everything was appraised for the first time. This led to vocal disagreements.
“You might have come in and said that your property was worth $20,000 but this appraisal put it at $35,000,” said Roper.
Altogether there were 2,500 appointments with property owners and hearings were scheduled for the months of August through December in 1979.
“We had hearings just as fast as we could for all those months,” she said.
Hindering Roper and the rest of the tax assessor's office was technology, or the lack thereof.
“My goodness, when I started, we went from handwriting to keybatch (a technique for automating and processing multiple transactions), we only had a microfiche (a projector that reads transparent photographic film) and a read-only computer,” said Roper.
“When we got our microfiche we were in heaven,” said Roper, noting that the machine is still used today for various jobs including research and to find a value for a property if it's inherited.
Commissioner office created in 2002
In 1988 the tax assessor's office was moved from the old courthouse on West 11th St. to its current location on Noble Street in the old Sears building — known now, of course, as the sign proclaims, the Ken Joiner Calhoun County Administration Building, named for the longtime county administrator.
Roper said that today the revenue commission — which collects $50 million annually — has a staff of 42 and consists of five separate entities which work as one, including the personal property department, assessing department, collection department, mapping department, and appraisal department.
“That's what people don’t realize, we don't only appraise real estate, we have to send a tax bill on each piece of equipment in each business in the county,” Roper said.
Roper said that there are 7,500 business accounts in Calhoun County which have furniture, equipment and other fixtures which are taxed.
In 2002, when Roper ran for office for the first time, former state Sen. Doug Ghee passed legislation to combine both the tax assessor’s and the tax collector duties.
“Now we have a revenue commissioner,” said Roper.
Roper ran as a Democrat and wanted to stay in the Democratic party despite other local elected officials turning ranks.
“One of the reasons is the Democratic party had gotten me to where I was and I just couldn’t turn my back on them, I couldn't say ‘hey forget y’all’ and that is why I stayed a Democrat, you just have to be faithful sometimes when it might not be the most popular thing,” she said.
Roper said she treats everybody the same and offices such as hers and commissioner of licenses Barry Robertson’s office across the hall are not political.
“I don’t think they should be a political party, when he sells tags he doesn't know if they’re Democrat or Republican, I don't know if they’re Democrat or Republican, it doesn't make any difference at all because we’re here to serve the public,” said Roper.
When Roper first ran for office she stressed to the public two things she wanted to do at the revenue commission which was to have aerial photography and an online tax system.
“I’ve got both of those implemented,” she said.
Roper said the online mapping computer system is a GIS, geographical information system, allowing anyone to see a variety of pieces of information about individual properties, such as improvements to houses, square footage, the presence of any flood zones, the nearest schools and other related information.
During the tornado outbreak of 2011 the GIS was helpful to insurance companies to help process claims quicker.
She’ll miss the workplace
Roper said she loves everything about her job.
“I love working for the public, I love serving people,” she said.
“I was very shy in school, never dreamed of being a politician,” Roper said.
Thinking of retirement itself, Roper noted, smiling, that she has two grandbabies living across the road from her.
“I’ll be available to them, take care of the kids when they are out of school,” she said.
Roper said it’s going to be “scary” once she retires to some degree.
“When you’re used to getting up everyday five days a week, getting up and dressing up and coming to work, it’s going to be hard to stop that habit,” Roper said.
Roper said she will miss her staff and the seasonal celebrations that were held at the county annex building — including the annual Halloween costume contest and the cutting up during Iron Bowl week.
Roper said that each year a huge red Alabama elephant with a Auburn tiger in a noose was placed in Ken Joiner’s office to add a little rivalry fun to the week.
“Took him several years to figure it out,” Roper said with a smile. “We just had a lot of fun over the years.”
Sheila Sparks, who works alongside Roper in the tax assessing office, said she is a wonderful person.
“You couldn't ask for a sweeter person than Ms. Roper, she loves her customers and they love her,” said Sparks.
Calhoun County Probate Judge Alice Martin, who has her office down the hall from Roper’s said Roper will be missed by everybody.
“She was great to work with, her work ethic is one to be commended,” Martin said.
Becky Dempsey, another fellow employee in the tax assessing office, said that she thinks a lot of Roper.
“She is a good Christian lady, she treats her customers well, they’re going to miss her terribly and so are we, I know I will,” said Dempsey.
Calhoun County CommissionerCarolyn Henderson said she has known Roper for 30 years and the commission chipped in to throw her a party on Thursday in the revenue office.
“I’m going to miss her being here, just seeing her because she speaks to everybody going down the hall, but I understand that she’s put in a lot of years to the community and she’s served the county for many, many years and I understand how she feels, she gets time to do things with her husband and her grandchildren,” said Henderson.
“It takes a helluva woman to stay in one place that long,” she said.