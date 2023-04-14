 Skip to main content
A voice with power

Reporter talks to local group about journalists’ role in bigger issues

Lee Hedgepeth

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

In the work of Alabama investigative journalist Lee Hedgepeth, you won’t find simple press-release facts that various officials have passed along to the working media. Instead, he features the voices of regular people who have stories to tell.

Talking about that work Thursday with a group gathered for the monthly luncheon sponsored by women of the Calhoun County Democratic Party, Hedgepeth said he thinks it’s important that contemporary journalists recognize the voice they possess and the power that lies behind that.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.