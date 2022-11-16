 Skip to main content
Rep. Mark Gidley has himself sworn in twice

On Nov. 9, Circuit Court Judge Debra Jones, left, swears in Mark Gidley, the state representative for parts of Calhoun and Etowah counties. 

 Courtesy photo

Mark Gidley, Alabama District 29’s new Republican state representative, says he thinks a second swearing-in ceremony is needed for anyone who represents parts of two counties. 

Accordingly, on Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, Gidley was sworn in by the Hon. Judge George Day at the Etowah County Courthouse. Then, he drove to the Calhoun County Courthouse where he was sworn-in by his longtime friend, the Circuit Court Judge, the Hon. Debra Jones.