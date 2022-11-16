Rep. Mark Gidley has himself sworn in twice

Mark Gidley, Alabama District 29’s new Republican state representative, says he thinks a second swearing-in ceremony is needed for anyone who represents parts of two counties.
Accordingly, on Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, Gidley was sworn in by the Hon. Judge George Day at the Etowah County Courthouse. Then, he drove to the Calhoun County Courthouse where he was sworn-in by his longtime friend, the Circuit Court Judge, the Hon. Debra Jones.
Before the ceremony in Jones’ courtroom, Gidley, 65, a minister at Faith Worship Center in Glencoe, spoke to about 25 of his friends, fellow ministers and family members who had waited for him and his wife, Cathy, to arrive.
“This is a statement to our citizens here in Calhoun County,” Jones said, “because Mr. Gidley is concerned about representing them as well. A lot of people don’t realize he now represents one-third of our county.”
House 29, since redistricting, includes Ohatchee, Piedmont, the Duke community, Roy Webb, Wellington, Alexandria, other small communities and a portion of Etowah County.
“It’s been a tremendous journey,” he said after he had thanked everyone who came, and Gidley expressed his appreciation to those who voted for him. “I am here to serve. I have stated that at the beginning of this campaign I am here to serve, not has a politician but as a servant.”
During the ceremony, Gidley had laid his hand on the Bible that once belonged to his father, Henry Gidley, who died in 1999. He described how the family had gathered at his home to watch the election results when his family members surprised him with the gift of a handmade ink pen.
“They had gone into my shop and had stolen some wood,” Gidley said. “Uh-oh,” he added, and motioned toward Jones. “I have to be careful what I say here.”
The crowd laughed as he explained the pen was made from the 1909 home he had lived in while growing up.
“There is nothing greater than our heritage,” he said. “I thank God for the heritage and a good foundation.”
After the ceremony, Gidley asked the Rev. C.O. Grinstead of Trinity Baptist Church in Oxford to pray, as well as Mark Hawkins of Birmingham, who is the administrator over a program called Pray Alabama. The Rev. Charles Parris and the Rev. Mark Green also attended.
Before the crowd dispersed, Gidley explained his desire to support strong moral values, workforce development, career technology and education.
Included among the crowd were his daughter Leah Smith; her husband Alan and two grandchildren, Cooper,14, and Caleb, 19. The couple has another daughter, Rachel Helms, mother to Gidley’s grandchildren Annaliese, 12, and Timothy, eight. Her family, including her husband Randy, could not attend the Calhoun County swearing-in.