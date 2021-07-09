Reaching for the sun

CHOCCOLOCCO — For four years, Jenny Whitman has been raising sunflowers at her home, but never have the plants been as tall as they are this summer.
Whitman said the reason for their height might be the ground underfoot. Her father once had a dairy farm on the property, and there were plenty of cows to fertilize the soil.
Whitman said the variety of sunflowers she planted were mammoth grey stripes.
“I just think they have to be super sunflowers to reach those heights,” Whitman said Thursday.
A variety of bees and butterflies danced around the sunflowers and a batch of zinnias, as hummingbirds buzzed around harvesting nectar in the heat of a Thursday morning in early July. Whitman watched as yellow goldfinches attached themselves to the flowers for a mid-morning snack. Because the birds are the same color as the sunflowers, it created a strange illusion from a distance.
“It looked like the sunflowers were actually wiggling,” she said.
Whitman believes the sunflowers are at least 15 feet tall. She took a photo of her sister Betty, who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, next to the sunflowers for scale.
“I thought it would take three of her to make one plant,” Whitman said.