Rainy Sunday leads to a snowy Monday in Calhoun County

Calhoun County fell short and south of any major snowfall as most of the forecasted precipitation hit the ground in northern regions of the state.
Data recorded by the National Weather Service at Anniston Metro Airport shows light rain started at 7 p.m. Sunday while temperatures remained in the 50s. One-half inch of rain fell until midnight when the mercury dipped to 35 and the rain turned into a light snow until 3 am. leaving .05 inches of the frozen flakes to blanket the ground.
Around 7 a.m. Monday, the main building of Regional Medical Center in Anniston switched to its secondary power line, along with its backup generator.
There were no major traffic accidents reported due to the weather by the local emergency agencies. Higher temperatures over the last several days had significantly heated the ground surface and roads in the area causing any frozen precipitation to melt on contact, greatly diminishing the threat of icy roads and dangerous travel.
Temperatures have remained in the mid-30s throughout the night and morning hours, but forecasters say weekday temperatures will begin to gradually rise today expecting a high of 42 degrees, 52 degrees on Tuesday, 58 degrees on Wednesday, and 56 degrees on Thursday.
The overnight lows will remain bitterly cold beginning tonight hitting the 25-degree mark and getting no higher than 37 degrees on Thursday night, preceding daytime lows heading back to the 40s on Friday.
The NWS reports the most snow recorded in the state was in the Huntsville/Madison County area with seven inches. Closer to Calhoun County, the highest total reported was 1.2 inches in Jefferson County.
Northeast Alabama was blanketed with snow early Monday morning as a cold front passed through the area. Snow along Saks Road.