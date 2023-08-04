 Skip to main content
What’s my line?

Public hearing on commission district boundaries reflects population changes in Calhoun County

Because federal law requires that district lines in each Alabama county be redrawn after each decennial census to reflect population gains, losses or shifts, that’s the task facing the Calhoun County Commission at the present time.

Calhoun County Administrator Mark Tyner presented a proposal for a new district map with redrawn lines during a formal public hearing at 5 p.m. Thursday in the commission chambers at the Calhoun County Administration Building. 

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 