Public hearing on commission district boundaries reflects population changes in Calhoun County

Because federal law requires that district lines in each Alabama county be redrawn after each decennial census to reflect population gains, losses or shifts, that’s the task facing the Calhoun County Commission at the present time.
Calhoun County Administrator Mark Tyner presented a proposal for a new district map with redrawn lines during a formal public hearing at 5 p.m. Thursday in the commission chambers at the Calhoun County Administration Building.
Also present to answer questions from a handful of local residents were Calhoun County Attorney Gloria Floyd and the GIS Manager Robert Scheitlin.
Changes in district lines affect county residents because those who live near the lines that are changed might find themselves in a new district, with a different commissioner to vote for or against.
Each district can have no more than a five percent variance in population from any other. The law also mandates that one district in the county must have a 50 percent minority population, which is District 1 in Calhoun County.
After the maps are approved at the next commission meeting at 10 a.m. Aug. 10, the Calhoun County Board of Registrars will send out a Voter Information Card to inform the residents in the affected household that a change has been made. Those with additional questions, should call Tyner at 256-241-2800.
“The suggestions made at today’s hearing will be taken into account,” said Floyd.
Even though there were a few comments during the meeting, there were no challenges to the redrawing of district lines.
Also present at the meeting were Calhoun County Probate Judge Alice Martin and staff members from the Board of Registrars.
“We are very fortunate that we live in Calhoun County,” Martin said. “We don’t have nearly as many issues and challenges as some of our counties do in county matters because we have such capable staff members who work in the office of the Board of Registrars. We have leaders, too, who take on these matters as they relate to federal law.”
The new population numbers for each district and its commissioner’s name are as follows:
District 1, Fred Wilson, 22,157 (Central Calhoun County).
District 2, Danny Shears, 23,495 (Southeast Calhoun County to the Talladega and Cleburne County lines.)
District 3, Carolyn Henderson, 22,229, (West Calhoun County to the Talladega, St. Clair and Etowah County lines.)
District 4, Terry Howell, 24,141, (Central and North Calhoun County to the Etowah County line.)
District 5, Lee Patterson, 24,419, (Northeast Calhoun County to the Etowah, Cherokee and Cleburne County lines.
