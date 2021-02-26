Proposed county tax plan alarms mayors

OXFORD — A bill proposed by Calhoun County leaders would retain some city property taxes to fund county license and revenue offices — a plan that drew sharp criticism from local mayors this week.
According to the text of the proposed bill, a prorated portion of each municipality’s ad valorem taxes, which are collected by the county offices, would be kept by those offices to finance their yearly budgets.
County Administrator Mark Tyner said Friday that the budget for the two departments amounts to $1.7 million, with the state contributing less than a third of that amount.
The bill, which has yet to be introduced for addition to the 2021 Alabama legislative session and as yet has no named sponsor, would distribute part of the county’s overhead among cities.
“Right now the commission is funding the entirety of those two departments, but revenue is collected for all those entities,” Tyner said. “We just felt like that was a fair, equitable way to distribute the cost of the operations of those two departments.”
City leaders have said they weren’t approached by the county or asked for help with funding the departments. At a Friday morning press conference at Oxford City Hall, mayors from Oxford, Anniston and Jacksonville said they had received no notice of the proposed cut to their city revenues and had been given little information explaining how such a plan would work.
Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith said he had learned from county officials that his city would lose about $33,000 in its general fund, another $11,000 from fire departments and $43,000 from the city’s schools, each funded by property taxes that had been approved by county voters decades ago. He said he had seen no details about how those numbers were calculated.
“The thing that’s really disturbing to me is the fire tax,” Smith said to an audience of fire chiefs and municipal employees in the City Council chamber. “Our guys went out door to door asking our folks to vote for that fire tax for equipment for the fire department … and now all of a sudden we’re saying by the stroke of a pen, ‘We were just kidding about that all along, that’s going to go somewhere else.’”
Several fire chiefs had spoken to the County Commission during its Thursday morning meeting about the damage that would be done to their operating budgets.
Friday morning, Oxford fire Chief Gary Sparks explained that most departments purchase new fire engines through leases that assume a certain annual income. While Oxford’s fire department could survive a drop in revenue, he said, other departments would be faced with difficult choices.
Tyner said that fire departments and schools both receive property taxes directly, not through their respective cities. The amounts the county would keep would be dependent on the amount of taxes collected, he said, so smaller entities should see a smaller impact.
For volunteer fire departments, any change at all might be devastating, according to Todd Kirkland, president of the Calhoun County Volunteer Firefighters Association.
“We’re not like cities; this is all we have,” Kirkland said. “The low-end of fire engines starts at $250,000. It’s not like going down here to the Nissan dealership and buying a truck.”
Likewise, educators also had concerns that the annual impact — estimated to be about $50,000 for the Oxford school system by Robert Jordan, its chief financial officer — could lead to staff cuts, including teachers.
License Commissioner Barry Robertson, who was in attendance at the Friday press conference, explained that the funding would allow the county to pay for the two offices without dipping into its general fund, which would allow that money to be used elsewhere in county business.
“We still operate under the same budgetary amount,” Robertson said. “We don’t have any additional revenue we’re going to receive. We have no benefit or financial gain.”
Unlike a city, Tyner said, the county has no way of imposing a tax to meet its needs. Current projects of the commission include improvements to security at the county jail, repairs to the roof of the county courthouse and the planned construction of an agricultural arena, which commissioners have said they hope to see create a revenue stream through tourism and events.
Tyner reiterated that the intent behind the proposed bill is to equitably share the cost of collecting taxes in the county. If the bill passes, the county will still pay about $600,000 for the departments, he said.
“If the roles were reversed, and a municipality were to be collecting a large revenue stream for us, I don’t know that I would love it, but it would be hard for me to argue against paying a fair share of whatever those collections were, to whatever entity,” Tyner said.
Oxford Mayor Alton Craft said that meeting with commissioners directly had been difficult this week, and that he and other mayors had learned about the impending legislation Tuesday, when Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis approached them to sign a letter Willis planned to send to the county’s legislative delegation.
Craft attended the commission’s Thursday meeting but was unable to speak directly with commissioners during the meeting’s public comment session, after being told that part of the meeting did not allow for commissioners to respond to questions.
Friday morning, Commissioner Carolyn Henderson had reached out to set up a meeting that included mayors and county commissioners, Craft said, a choice he said he appreciated.
“We’re all in this together,” Craft said. “But until we mayors get a discussion and open dialogue, we’re opposed to this.”