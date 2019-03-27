A bill recently proposed by a state representative from Jacksonville would grant civil immunity in certain circumstances to anyone who voluntarily provides transportation to a health care facility or a health care provider.
Rep. K. L. Brown, R-Jacksonville, introduced the bill March 19 to the Alabama House of Representatives. Brown said Wednesday that the bill would protect anyone who gives someone else a ride to a medical care facility from civil liability for negligence in the event of an accident.
“This is trying to prevent a person doing a good deed from ending up in court,” Brown said.
Brown said emergencies were not explicitly mentioned in the bill, but immunity would likely extend to drivers in an urgent situation.
“It doesn’t bring up emergencies, but it doesn’t exempt them either,” Brown said.
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood recommends that anyone faced with an emergency situation call an ambulance instead of trying to drive themselves or an injured person to a health care facility.
Wood said ambulances have markings, lights and sirens which alert the public to emergencies and keeps the roadways safer. Wood also said personnel are more skilled at handling emergency situations.
According to Brown, immunity would not apply if the driver accepted financial compensation or engaged in negligent or dangerous behavior.
Oftentimes, Brown said, disabled military veterans and elderly people have difficulty making it to doctor’s appointments and the bill is primarily geared towards volunteers who help them.
In June, the Regional Medical Center facility in Jacksonville permanently closed. Brown said the hospital’s closing did not directly influence his choice to sponsor the bill, but could have an effect on elderly or disabled Jacksonville locals.
“There are people that, if the hospital were still here, would not have as much difficulty getting a ride to Jacksonville as they do to Gadsden or Anniston,” Brown said.
The Disabled American Veterans chapter in Calhoun County regularly provides disabled veterans with transportation from Oxford to the Veterans’ Affairs hospital in Birmingham.
Disabled American Veterans volunteer coordinator Paul Brouillette said the vans volunteers drive are owned and insured by the hospital. As long as drivers stay on their assigned route and are not negligent, Brouillette said, they are already protected from liability.
However, Brouillette said, the local Disabled American Veterans is in serious need of more drivers. He encouraged anyone interested to call him at 256-820-0248.
Brown said the same bill was introduced last year by then state representative, Ken Johnson, but it didn’t pass, likely due to time constraints.
Brown said, as of Wednesday, the bill was being vetted by the Alabama Trial Lawyers Association.