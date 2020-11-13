Property nuisance declarations climbing in Calhoun County

Owners of buildings and land with overgrown weeds, crumbling walls and copious litter may find their real estate more likely to appear on Calhoun County’s list of nuisance properties.
The Calhoun County Commission meets every two weeks, usually with a handful of addresses marked by the county Environmental Enforcement Office as nuisances. The commission met Thursday morning with 21 new nuisance declarations on the agenda, a staggering list by typical standards. Some of the properties share streets but differ by owner, most of them with Anniston postal addresses. No code violations were listed for any individual address, but the county’s policy explainer at calhouncounty.org includes anything from unusable vehicles to abandoned swimming pools, unsafe structures, litter and fire hazards.
County Environmental Enforcement Officer Reginald Stewart wasn’t at the meeting, but afterward, County Administrator Mark Tyner said the list’s size was partly due to a growing focus on identifying problem properties.
“They have a big effect on property values,” Tyner said.
An Alexandria homeowner, Alison Lyons, had earlier in the meeting told commissioners she’d been trying to sell her house since May. A nuisance property next door had made the process difficult, she said. That address was coincidentally among another six properties that had bids for their abatements — cleaning or otherwise bringing up to code — approved with a local contracting company. The company, named in the bid awards as Bell’s Contracting, had estimated a cost of $350 to clean the nuisance property.
Action will be held on the 21 new nuisance declarations until Dec. 10, allowing the owners of those properties time to fix issues themselves.
During its meeting, the County Commission also:
- Had first reading on a restaurant liquor license for Si Senhor, a restaurant on Alabama 9.
- Entered into a memorandum of understanding with Family Links, a nonprofit helping juvenile offenders avoid jail time, to act as group’s fiscal agent, receiving payments from the state Department of Youth Services and paying out to Family Links on a schedule. The agreement will last until Sept. 30, 2021.
- Authorized Tyner and assistant County Administrator Melissia Wood to sign for county accounts held with Fort McClellan Credit Union.
- Amended an agreement for land transfer with the McClellan Development Authority to prohibit anything other than walking or horseback riding the horse trails at McClellan. Motor vehicles and bicycles are not allowed, the amendment reads.
- As part of an industrial waste settlement from 2002, the county will receive $8,000 per year to use for parks and recreation in the Thankful Community.
- Performed the annual adjustment of county mileage payouts for employees using private vehicles for county business. The rate is set by the state Internal Revenue Code, the resolution says.
- Extended a contract with Stacey Johnson to provide nutritionist services at the county jail for one year. The contract was initially signed in 2009.
- Entered an agreement with banking firm Stifel, Nicolaus & Company to issue up to $5.2 million in warrants to make improvements at the county jail and also create and equip an “agricultural arena and recreational area” at the intersection of Bynum Leatherwood Road and Old Gadsden Highway.
- Agreed to pay $7,500, half the cost of a water main extension from the intersection of East 49th Street and Glade Road in Anniston. The main will stretch 750 feet, heading south to Bellevue Road and then southeast along Sprague Avenue. The Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board will pay the remaining half.
- Approved acceptance of a right-of-way at Habersham Crossing, a cul-de-sac at the Wedgewood Trace subdivision near U.S. 431, just south of Etowah County.
- Approved materials testing by Terracon Consultants at the Ball Play Road bridge, where engineered fill will be checked for moisture and density standards.
- Cancelled the Nov. 26 and Dec. 24 commission meetings due to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.