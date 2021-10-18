Prize drawing part of next drug take-back day

Area residents have a chance to win a 50-inch TV by simply bringing old and expired medications to designated local pharmacies this Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back day.
Maiya Northard, drug prevention specialist with the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, said the annual event is a partnership with local pharmacies and law enforcement agencies to rid homes of potentially harmful leftover medications.
Northard said the event will be drive-thru at the participating pharmacies, where the participant will receive a raffle ticket for their old drugs. The winner of the TV will be announced the following week on the nonprofit’s social media pages.
Northard is hoping for another good turnout this year.
“In the past we’ve had a great turnout — especially last year’s event with it being in the middle of the pandemic, we really got a lot of participation from community members, we actually collected 1,244 pounds,” Northard said.
Getting the old and expired medications out of medicine cabinets across the area is very important, according to Northard.
“To me the main benefit is we’re getting it out of the homes as well as the reach of individuals such as children and elders who have expired medication that don’t need to use them anymore,” said Northard.
Northard added that the water system can be harmed if the medications are disposed of by flushing them.
“It can mess up the water,” she said.
Medications can be dropped off at the following pharmacies Saturday between 10 a.m. thru 2 p.m.
— Walgreens Pharmacy 800 Quintard Ave, Anniston, AL 36201
— CVS Pharmacy 825 S., Quintard Ave., Oxford, AL 36203
— Walgreens 311 Pelham Rd S., Jacksonville, AL 36265
— Wright Drug Pharmacy 960 Ross St., Heflin, AL 36264
@ASAP_PREVENTION for instagram and twitter