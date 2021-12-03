Principal’s leadership style influenced by local coaches

“Dream big and work hard.”
That’s the advice that retiring Saks High School Principal Jody Whaley is leaving for the benefit of his students and teachers. His last day was Monday.
Whaley, the school’s principal for the past 15 years, is following his own advice, embarking upon a long-held dream to create digital tours that inform others about local, state and national history.
“I had some computer science and electronics education early on,” he said recently during a phone interview. “I have designed an app to provide commentary as people navigate through a national park or other historic place.”
His first project is to guide people along the Natchez Trace Parkway.
“As a kid,” he said, “I used to go to the Anniston Public Library and read the microfilm from old editions of The Anniston Star, particularly those from the 1940s to 1960s. Even now, I subscribe to The Star’s database and love reading about the history of our area and the nation.”
Besides reading about the national parks, Whaley, 55, wants to travel to them. One of his favorite memories is traveling, at age 10, with his aunt and uncle, Sue and Brad Mitchell, to the Horseshoe Bend National Military Park in South Alabama.
“The site was all about Andrew Jackson and the Creek Indians,” Whaley said. “I was a fourth-grader in Ohatchee back then, and I knew that Ohatchee was the home of the Creek Indians. I wanted to learn as much as I could about our history. It was all so fascinating to me.”
Before Whaley travels, though, he hopes to persuade his wife, Lisa, to retire from her teaching job at Weaver Elementary School. However, he’s a little worried that he can’t.
“She loves her job, and she loves her students,” Whaley said.
Becoming an educator was a natural path for Whaley. His father, Grover Whaley, was a 30-year educator, starting out in the early 1960s as the head coach at Ohatchee High School and, in the mid 1960s, at Jacksonville High. He was principal at Ohatchee from 1969-77 and was principal at Alexandria High School until 1989.
During many of those years, Whaley observed his father’s leadership style, particularly how the older man set high standards for himself and others while also respecting the different ways teachers and coaches did things. His father wasn’t the only person Whaley was observing.
“I must mention the names of other coaches who inspired me, such as Ragan Clark, the head football coach at Ohatchee who coached my older brother Wayne,” Whaley said. “At Alexandria, there were Lou Scales and Larry Ginn, and I played football for both. I did my student teaching at Saks with Bobby Joe Johnson, the head football coach who asked me to be an assistant, and I saw how he did things. I went to Oxford in my first teaching job and served as assistant coach on the staff under Robert Herring Sr. I was an assistant football coach under John Grass at Ashville High School, St. Clair County. These coaches were all Hall of Famers. Also, they did things differently, but they were all winners.”
The differences in style impressed young Whaley. During his career, he applied that lesson and allowed teachers to do things their own way and to motivate the students to excel.
After graduation, Whaley first joined the Alabama Army National Guard to obtain educational benefits. He pursued his first degree from Jacksonville State University. Afterward, he taught math and worked as an assistant coach at Oxford High School. Two years later, Grass, who was then the head football coach at Ashville, called and asked Whaley to join him there as an assistant coach. He agreed and taught math and served as an assistant football coach for three years, as an assistant principal for four years and as principal for five years. During his career, he obtained a master’s degree from the University of Alabama and returned to JSU to earn an EDS degree in administration. In 2007, Whaley was hired at Saks High School, which was closer to where he and Lisa had built their home in the Indian Oaks Subdivision.
Ten years ago, Whaley spotted excellence in one of his coaches at Saks, Jonathan Miller. He observed the way Miller coached basketball and asked him to become the head coach for football and basketball, which Miller accepted.
“Mr. Whaley has led this school as a servant leader,” Miller said. “He cared for his students and faculty.”
Miller remembers how there was never a task that Whaley would not pitch in to do, such as trim weeds, cut grass, pick up trash, or pore over student data.
“He is an outside-the-box thinker and a problem solver,” Miller added. “He will be missed.”
Those interested in seeing Whaley’s tour of the Natchez Trace, his first digital project, may download it to a phone or tablet. The app is called Greatplaces2seewithaudiotours. His website is Greatplaces2see.com.