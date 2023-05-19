 Skip to main content
Police seek help locating missing teen

Moore
Courtesy photo

Anniston police are searching for a missing Anniston teen and seek the public's help. 

Phoebe Moore, 16, of Anniston, was last seen by her mother on Thursday night around the 2200 block of Gurnee Avenue. Police say Moore was last seen in the area on foot with no history of running away.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.