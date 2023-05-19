Police seek help locating missing teen

Anniston police are searching for a missing Anniston teen and seek the public's help.
Phoebe Moore, 16, of Anniston, was last seen by her mother on Thursday night around the 2200 block of Gurnee Avenue. Police say Moore was last seen in the area on foot with no history of running away.
Anniston police Sgt. Jason Hawkins told The Anniston Star that Moore is not believed to be in any danger at this time.
Hawkins said the teen did not show up for school Friday and is "supposedly a good student."
Moore is 4 foot 9 inches tall, with brown eyes, brown hair, and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red plaid dress with red shoes.
APD stated in a social media post that if anyone should have information regarding Moore's whereabouts, call Investigator White at 256-226-5347.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.