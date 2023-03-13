 Skip to main content
Police make an arrest in county line shooting

Law enforcement in Etowah County have made an arrest in the case of a shooting that occurred last week. 

Friday, two men were injured, one critically, in a shooting that happened near U.S. 278 East around the Calhoun-Etowah county line, according to Etowah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Josh Morgan. 

Mize

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.