Pleasant Valley scholar-athlete on the fast track to college

Like many graduates, Zeke Curvin, from Pleasant Valley High School, will enter Jacksonville State University this fall. He won’t worry about passing the 101 classes or wonder how many credit hours he should take as a freshman. Zeke will be able to skip some of the jitters other beginning students have because he will enter JSU as a junior.
Since the ninth grade, Zeke has taken accelerated, or dual-enrollment, online classes, and he has mapped out his schedule for the next two years in an accelerated master’s program. When he graduates in 2025, he will have earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree.
Zeke credits his mother, Jennifer Mann, for helping him schedule his time in high school to take advantage of the programs that JSU offers.
“He has always been a very mature student,” Mann said. “His work ethic and self discipline really help. He has pushed himself to accomplish everything. I’ve only helped and guided him along the way.”
Mann is the family consumer science teacher at Pleasant Valley.
Zeke is a straight-A student who wants to finish college early so he can get down to the business of beginning his career as a high school football coach.
“I’ve always wanted to coach,” he said, “and I don’t want to be away from sports very long.”
Zeke’s interest in sports began in preschool when, at age four, he played T-ball. By the time he was in kindergarten, he started playing soccer and basketball, too. Throughout his elementary, middle and high school days, he has taken part in basketball, baseball, wrestling, golf and football.
Zeke likes outdoor sports, too, especially fishing, hunting and kayaking.
Last fall, when Zeke was playing varsity football at Pleasant Valley, he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, but that didn’t keep him away from football. Head coach Jonathan Nix allowed him to serve as an assistant coach.
He said his classmates accepted his help readily.
“I guess they looked up to me and respected me because I’ve played varsity since eighth grade,” Zeke said.
Zeke was determined to complete his physical therapy sessions ahead of schedule and was able to play football for the last three games of the season.
“Zeke has an extraordinary work ethic,” Nix said. “I told him we must deal with the problem, find a solution and fight through the injury. Idle hands are restless if an athlete is not on the field. I told him he could come and coach a position, and he was able to do film studies with coaches, which I think made him a better player when he came back. He saw how much work coaches put into their job.”
Zeke made 19 tackles during the second game he played, which may be a record, but he said there are no school records in that category. Even with only three games behind him, he was named to the all-county team.
Zeke has also coached the teams of Peyton, his younger stepbrother. He has a sister named Zalie, who is 10 years old.
At JSU, Zeke will major in kinesiology, which is the study of how the body moves. It involves the anatomical, physiological, biomechanical, pathological and neuropsychological principles and mechanisms of movement.
Showing that he always thinks ahead, Zeke said he might like to coach on the college level someday.
Curvin credits his good grades and achievements in sports to his family’s encouragement. He especially appreciates his mother’s and grandparents’ support through the years. His grandparents are Tina and David Bryan of Cedar Springs.
“Mother is resilient and dedicated to us kids,” Zeke said. “She has probably struggled at times, but she stays strong in front of us. She gave me all the tools I need to succeed.”
During Zeke’s free time, he likes to hang out with his girlfriend. The two enjoy watching movies and taking part in Bible studies.
In addition to his studies and participation in sports, Zeke has earned his certification as a lifeguard and works at the JSU Recreation and Fitness Center.
Last Christmas, Zeke discovered a new sport: snowboarding. His family took a trip to Gatlinburg and he stayed on the slopes all day.
“I could hardly ride a snowboard at first,” he said, “but by the end of the day, I was doing it. We plan to make the vacation a yearly trip from now on.”
