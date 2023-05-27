 Skip to main content
Pleasant Valley scholar-athlete on the fast track to college

Zeke Curvin anticipates career in coaching

Zeke Curvin

Zeke Curvin has been an outstanding student and athlete at Pleasant Valley High School

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

Like many graduates, Zeke Curvin, from Pleasant Valley High School, will enter Jacksonville State University this fall. He won’t worry about passing the 101 classes or wonder how many credit hours he should take as a freshman. Zeke will be able to skip some of the jitters other beginning students have because he will enter JSU as a junior.

Since the ninth grade, Zeke has taken accelerated, or dual-enrollment, online classes, and he has mapped out his schedule for the next two years in an accelerated master’s program. When he graduates in 2025, he will have earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree.

