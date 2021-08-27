Pleasant Valley High agriculture program finally gets a barn

Chris Ramsey, the agricultural teacher at Pleasant Valley High School, has seen many additions to the program since he began teaching there 14 years ago. The most recent is an “ag barn,” which will enable students to own a farm animal and house it in the barn until show time.
“We saw a need for the barn about 10 years ago, and the project has only now come to fruition,” Ramsey said.
The high school has been busy developing other programs during those 10 years, including a horticultural program. Ramsey oversaw the building of a greenhouse, in which students grow and sell plants. Money from the plant sales is returned to the program, but some of the money from May’s sale went toward the new ag barn.
In previous years, the program has focused on other projects, such as teaching students to work with wood. Finally, it was time to focus on the barn.
Even without a barn, some students at Pleasant Valley have engaged in hands-on learning with farm animals, especially those who have storage spaces at home. With the addition of the barn, more students can take classes in working with livestock.
“The students can place their animals in this barn, feed them daily, clean, groom and train them,” Ramsey said. “This teaches the students responsibility.”
On Oct. 28 and 29, the students will show their animals and compete for ribbons at the Calhoun County Fair.
Ramsey appreciates all the contributors to this latest project, including the Coosa Valley Rural Community and Development program, which gave $6,000 for livestock pens. Other contributors are the Calhoun County Board of Education and County Commissioners Lee Patterson and J.D. Hess.
“We were glad to do this kind of thing,” Patterson said. “The commission tries to help all the schools with their programs. It’s part of our calling.”
County employees helped with the ground preparation and the laying of the slab for the barn. Soon, they will run water and electrical lines to the barn.
“This project has been ongoing for the past three years, and we planned all summer,” Ramsey said. “I’m excited, but we are not done yet.”
Ramsey, the only ag teacher at Pleasant Valley, has an assistant, Pam Scott. His expertise is horticulture, and hers is livestock. Their classes are popular, with 20 to 30 students in each.
Ramsey’s two sons, Hunter and Caleb, went through the ag program, and now his daughter, Emma, is in the livestock program.