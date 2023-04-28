Piney Woods Chapel project will get help from American Legion

Calhoun County commissioners heard Thursday that an old chapel is getting new life.
Calhoun County Extension Coordinator David West told commissioners in their meeting that members of the American Legion Post 111 will assist in the restoration of the historic Piney Woods Chapel at McClellan.
Former commissioners R. D. Downing and Tim Hodges worked on a project in 2015 to salvage the chapel, according to Commissioner Lee Patterson. The commission took possession of the chapel in 2016.
“We are appreciative that the members of Post 111 are volunteering with this project,” Patterson said after the meeting. “We hope that the other volunteers who wish to help can bring the chapel back to its historical appearance.”
Patterson added, “Our purpose for overseeing it is to preserve history and to put the building to use. We hope it can be used for events such as weddings, meetings and community events. There are all kinds of opportunities there.”
After the meeting, West said the work on the chapel, which is at 897 Nautica Way, will involve repairing windows, adding steps to the entrance, replacing some sections of the flooring and painting.
Members of the post are seeking volunteers and donors to assist in the project. Call 256-237-1621 or visit Piney Woods Chapel on Facebook.
Audrey Maxwell, director of tourism at the Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center, took note of many upcoming events being held around the county, and encouraged area residents to be patient with any extra traffic they encounter.
Upcoming events she listed include:
— Graduation at Jacksonville State University
— Baseball tournaments at Choccolocco Park and JSU.
— On May 6, the Noble Street Festival and Sunny King Criterium, both of which take place between 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on that Saturday. For information, visit Noble Street Festival or Sunny King Criterium on Facebook for information.
Maxwell also mentioned the OneWorld Canine Run on May 20, the Cheaha Challenge on May 20 and 21 and the Chief Ladiga Cruise on May 21.
In other business, the commission
— Issued a Special Events Retail alcohol license for the Calhoun County Kentucky Derby Soiree sought by CLW Marketing and Promotions LLC. The event is at The Michael Wedding Barn in Choccolocco.
— Awarded two bids from Pro-Tainer for a Pro-Mesh Recycling Trailer in the amount of $13,013 and for a 20-Yard Hydraulic Dump Recycling Trailer for $23,945.
— Committed $52,113 as a local, non-federal match for expenditures for the Section 5307 Transportation Program for 2023 to allow the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission to obtain the provision of Transportation Services in the urbanized unincorporated areas of Calhoun County.
— Declared a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer as surplus.
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.