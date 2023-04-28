 Skip to main content
Piney Woods Chapel project will get help from American Legion

Piney Wood Chapel sits atop its permanent foundation after being moved in 2015. Calhoun County Extension Coordinator David West told County Commissioners in their meeting that members of the American Legion Post 111 will assist in the restoration of the historic chapel at McClellan.

Calhoun County commissioners heard Thursday that an old chapel is getting new life.

Calhoun County Extension Coordinator David West told commissioners in their meeting that members of the American Legion Post 111 will assist in the restoration of the historic Piney Woods Chapel at McClellan.

