The Calhoun County Commission on Thursday approved a contract to accept all stray animals caught by Piedmont’s animal control officer.
The animals will be taken to the Calhoun County Animal Control Center, according to the agreement. Earlier this month the Piedmont City Council elected to pay $1,500 a month to take as many animals as they want to the county-run shelter.
“That place has been totally revamped and we’re in good standing now with the condition of our shelter,” Commissioner Lee Patterson said, referring to the animal control center.
The county-owned center reopened Monday under the county’s control after the early end of a contract with Cheaha Regional Humane Society.
The facility will be holding interviews for an animal control officer “soon,” according to Chris Westmoreland, the center’s new director.
“The facility is open and we are taking in owner surrenders and strays,” said Westmoreland. “We’re also open for adoptions.”
Westmoreland said the building is still undergoing renovations, but said those are coming along “well.” He said work included pulling tile off the walls and floors, disinfecting animal living areas, installing new kennels and updating bathrooms. More than 25 dogs animals have been picked up since the county resumed control of the center on March 1.
In other business, the commission:
- Announced April as community college month.
- Approved a nuisance abatement at 721 State Farm Road in Alexandria and 51 Johnny St. near Anniston.
- Declared property at 1973 Maxwellborn Road near Piedmont a public nuisance.
- Appointed Commissioner Lee Patterson to the Longleaf Botanical Garden Board.