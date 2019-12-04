Habit had its say in history as a record four Anniston Star coverage-area prep football teams prepare to play state championship games.
Piedmont (13-1) will play in its fifth state final since 2009 and fourth in five years when the Bulldogs take on Mobile Christian (9-4) in the Class 3A title game at 11 a.m. today in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Clay Central (12-2), in its eighth year of existence, will play in its second straight final and Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame coach Danny Horn’s 10th when the Vols play Pleasant Grove (13-1) in the 5A final, at 7 p.m.
Horn seeks his eighth state title, all while coaching in Clay County. Piedmont coach Steve Smith seeks his fourth, all while coaching at Piedmont.
It all comes against a backdrop of a record four teams from The Star’s coverage area making the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s championship event, including a record three from Calhoun County.
Jacksonville (12-2) will make its first appearance in the state football finals when the Golden Eagles play UMS Wright (13-0) on Friday at 11 a.m. in the 4A game. Oxford (13-1) will make its fifth finals appearance, but first since 1993 and first in 6A, when the Yellow Jackets play Spanish Fort on Friday at 7 p.m.
Oxford coach Keith Etheredge will seek his fifth state title in his sixth finals appearance, the first five appearances and four titles coming at Leeds. Jacksonville coach Clint Smith, who played for Horn at the now-defunct Clay County High School, seeks his first in AHSAA 11-man football, having won a Christian Schools eight-man title at Trinity Christian.
For Piedmont and Clay Central, history means continuation of recent history and habit for the two head coaches involved.
Piedmont has done nothing but win since Smith arrived from Cedar Bluff in 2006. He’s 160-29 in his 14th season in Calhoun County’s northernmost high school football outpost, with eight region titles and state titles in 2009, 2015 and 2016.
The Bulldogs also made the state finals last year but lost to Flomaton, but habit is never guaranteed. Piedmont had to replace starters at 16 positions coming into this season and comes with a 48-man roster, including 35 freshmen and sophomores. Four of his seniors are first-year starters.
Two key transfers, wide receiver Ethan Swinford (Munford) and safety Tray McFarland (Randolph County) helped, but Smith has a long-established program, on page through the feeder levels. His players come to varsity football ready to play his game.
Smith and staff were able to lean heavily on that this season, along with expectations that run from the bottom up.
“We’ve been very fortunate this year that we’ve been able to roll guys in and out,” Smith said. “We’ve been able to overcome some pretty significant injuries and keep right on clicking with some new guys stepping in there.
“That’s what we kind of preach to them on a regular basis. Through graduation and injuries, it’s next man up.”
Horn, who won six state titles at Clay County, returned to the county before the 2018 season, after nine seasons at Benjamin Russell. The span of his absence from the county saw rivals Clay County and Lineville merge ahead of the 2012-13 school year.
It seemed a slam dunk that two historically strong programs would make a strong program, but it also resulted in a bump up in classification. Clay Central started in 4A football and in 2012 and reclassified to 5A ball in 2014.
The new school has never missed the playoffs and reached as far as 2013 quarterfinals before Horn came back home. Deep-run Danny, who has a 70-28 playoff record, got the Vols to the finals in his first two years, overcoming the graduation of four All-State players from the 2018 team to return.
Both Clay Central teams lost two games in the regular season but finished strong. The 2018 team won its last nine games, including beating Vigor in the 5A title game. This year’s Vols go to Auburn on an eight-game winning streak, having avenged regular-season losses to Jasper and Mortimer Jordan in the playoffs.
Horn has worked his magic, once again, using the regular season to identify his best players then expanded their roles for the most meaningful games.
“You play the regular season to win the region championship and get the best position you can for the playoffs,” he said. “All season is trying to position yourself to make a run in the playoffs, with extra emphasis on trying to get a good seed, then get there and be the best you can be.
“It’s a one-game season (every week). The longer you go, the more practice you get for next year. If I get beat in the playoffs, I want to get beat in the championship game.”
