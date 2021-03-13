Phillip Tutor: Twelve months with the coronavirus

Leave it to the newspaper to say the obvious.
“CORONAVIRUS IS HERE”
“Five cases in Alabama, schools to close Thursday”
A year ago this weekend, that headline — a rare six-column, two-deck screamer — adorned The Star’s front page. It draped over readers like a funeral shroud, confirming the worst and foreshadowing what we could neither avoid nor prevent.
It’s surreal today to look at that page, given everything that’s happened and everyone who’s died. It’s a glimpse of Alabama before the pandemic, not unlike Alabama before World War II or the April 27, 2011, tornadoes. Life just isn’t the same.
We were hopelessly oblivious — about the virus and the disease, about the Trump administration’s scandalous COVID-19 plans, about the impending politicization of face masks, about the job losses and lost wages, about the patient surge that would tax our hospitals and medical professionals to unfathomable levels.
Five cases statewide. Just five. That terrified us. And yet, today we’re staring at an Alabama tote board showing more than 500,000 cases and more than 10,000 deaths. Who knew prescience lurked in that weekend’s news?
This isn’t a homage to journalism, by the way. It’s instead a reminder of where we were a year ago, of how far we hadn’t come, of how much we didn’t know.
The Star featured four stories that weekend. All dealt with the coronavirus, which had already morphed into the only topic that mattered. Overnight, seemingly, it permeated everything: schools and sports, politics and health care, the economy and family life. It’s astonishing how fast grief grew.
One story, “Trump declares national emergency; House to pass relief bill,” explained how the president’s declaration provided for $50 billion in federal resources to combat the virus’ spread.
In “JSU coronavirus test results expected today, school says,” The Star detailed Jacksonville State’s concern over a student who had returned from an out-of-state trip and reported to the Student Health Center with symptoms. JSU had already transitioned to online-only classes, and now coronavirus threats were affecting its students and staff.
And in “Suddenly, they locked the city: Ohatchee grad tells of life in Wuhan, China,” we provided a compelling glimpse of the global pandemic’s epicenter through the eyes of 33-year-old Alex Ballard, who taught at a private academy in Wuhan. He’d been locked down in his apartment complex since the outbreak began.
That single front page presaged the next 12 months.
The coronavirus arrived not only in Alabama, but also in Calhoun County. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported the county’s first case March 18; the first death followed on April 15. That the county had previously prevented a ham-fisted federal attempt to house COVID-19 patients at McClellan’s Center for Domestic Preparedness had become an ancient detail.
Trump famously ran from blame for his administration’s coronavirus response failures. “I don't take responsibility at all,” he said. Treasury eventually sent relief checks to millions of Americans, but the Trump White House vilified scientists and ceded its leadership role to the states, pitting them against each other in an election-year fiasco over medical supplies and vaccines.
Surprising as it was, Gov. Kay Ivey became a moderate voice of mask-wearing reason among her Southern colleagues and the state Legislature. She listened more to State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Dr. Don Williamson, head of the Alabama Hospital Association, than she did Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, who fought Ivey’s mask mandates from the get-go. She’s even called for flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor the state’s COVID-19 death toll.
Here’s something I rarely say: Go, Kay!
The student who gave JSU its first coronavirus scare tested negative. “This is excellent news for the patient and all of us here at Jacksonville State University,” President Don Killingsworth said after the test result was made public. But JSU couldn’t escape the virus. Graduations were affected, sports seasons were shortened or canceled, classes became Zoomfests.
Funeral directors limited attendees. Hospitals forbade visitors. Schools expected first-graders to learn remotely. Museums closed. Doctors and nurses never rested. Restaurants did what they could, which wasn’t much. Those who could work at home did. Those who couldn’t risked their lives and clocked in. Those who died from COVID-19 we eulogized, though they deserved much more.
That headline didn’t lie. The coronavirus was here. Twelve months later, it still is.
