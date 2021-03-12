Personal touch required to push courthouse clock to Central Daylight Time

Time waits for no man, but David Rogers can hurry it along.
Come Monday morning, Rogers, a longtime Calhoun County maintenance man, will climb through the courthouse to its clock tower. The hike will begin in an unfinished, off-limits section of the fourth floor. Beyond untold decades worth of scrap piles and insulation is a narrow, wooden staircase, so steep it may as well be a ladder (watch your head around the metal beam at the top) where the courthouse clock’s heart is hidden away.
Rogers will then force time, or at least the clock’s four massive faces, to hurry an hour ahead to catch Daylight Saving Time, which begins Sunday morning.
“This right here is going to be an easy pass because we’re just going up an hour,” Rogers said. In November, when time falls back an hour, it’ll be a little tougher. “You can’t use that clock and back it up. You have to go all the way around 24 hours.”
Setting the clock isn’t so difficult, said Rogers, 65, who has handled maintenance at the courthouse since November. The control machine is the size of a small table, composed of a metal frame housing gears and rods and the other arcane mechanisms that build, essentially, a big old watch.
He stops the small gears, which attach to bigger parts that operate the clock faces upstairs, with a relatively tiny pin. Then there are some parts to twist until the hands are in the right place. A miniature clock face on the machine matches what’s happening to the big clocks a few floors up.
“It spins real easy,” Rogers said. “You just turn the long shaft until you get on your time and you’re pretty much set.”
The clock is one of the oldest in the state, Rogers said, one of just a handful that isn’t managed with electronics. The clock tower has been a central figure in Anniston since the courthouse’s construction in 1900, though today’s tower isn’t the original. A fire in January 1931 destroyed that clock (and much of the courthouse), with a new one installed when the burned building underwent renovations.
News reports from the time hearken back to a smaller city than modern Anniston, when tall buildings didn’t surround the courthouse on nearly every side, and the clock was the city’s timepiece, visible from all over. The Star’s editorial board grieved for the clock a week after the 1931 courthouse fire.
“Of course, most of us carry watches. But they do not take the place of the clock,” wrote the editorial board. “Even as we write this, we have looked that way several times. Life is not exactly the same.”
Rogers said he’s been in the tower a few times since taking the courthouse maintenance job, but the clock seldom needs attention. There’s a company that sends a man twice each year to oil up the gears, and Rogers sets the time, but that’s all the upkeep.
The maintenance man has worked with the county for 12 years, with no machinations on retirement — “If I ever sit down, I’m done.” The clock is just one more cog in Rogers’ machine.
“It’s important to me, but everything is important to me,” Rogers said.