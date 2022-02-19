Party committee allows Wendy Draper to stay on Republican primary ballot

BIRMINGHAM — Wendy Draper, a Republican candidate for Alabama Senate District 12, can remain on the Republican ballot for the May 24 primary.
Draper’s candidacy had been challenged by Gina Grant, who filed a ballot access challenge earlier this month claiming that Draper was in fact not a Republican.
The ballot challenge was heard by the Alabama Republican Party candidacy committee on Saturday afternoon at the 2022 the party’s state executive meeting at the Sheraton Hotel in Birmingham. The committee heard both from Draper and Grant before going into a brief executive session, which concluded with its decision that Draper’s place on the ballot will remain.
Draper’s Republican challengers for the May 24 primary are Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis and Anniston businessman Keith Kelley.
Draper along with one of her supporters, Perry Hooper Jr., emerged from the meeting flashing smiles and thumbs up after the committee’s decision.
A jubilant Draper said she was thankful to everyone who supported her during the ballot challenge.
“I’m thankful to God and for my family, my friends, my attorney Bert Jordan and my supporters who have encouraged me and have been for me during this journey,” Draper said.
“I was invited to come here today and affirm my conservative values and my desire to be the nominee on the Republican ballot, the committee confirmed that today,” Draper said, “I have a right to be on that ballot, I’m a bonafide Republican, I am proud to move forward in a positive campaign based upon the issues that will help the people of my district prosper and which will improve the quality of life in our great state.”
Draper said she was “super excited” and was also thankful for the committee for allowing her an opportunity to respond.
Draper wants to put the matter behind her and move on.
“I’m looking forward to a positive campaign, meeting everyone in my district and promoting my message and the positive things that are ahead for our district,” she said.
After the ballot challenge decision, Grant confirmed she had been the person to file the challenge.
Speaking of Draper, she said, “It’s my opinion that she’s not a true Republican she has given a lot of money recently into the Republican party, but when I’ve spoken to people that have known her for a long time, they tell me they like her, she’s a nice person but they believe she’s a Democrat.” Grant is a past chairwoman of the Talladega Republican Party.
According to a social media post by Keith Kelley’s campaign on Feb. 11, he indicated that it was the Republican Party that made the challenge to Draper’s candidacy.
Draper said she has never met Grant.
“Clearly she is not one of my supporters and I can only assume she supports one of my opponents,” Draper said.
Both opponents, Willis and Kelley, have previously denied having any knowledge of the ballot challenge.
Kelley gave his reaction to the ballot challenge before the case was heard on Saturday afternoon. In a written text to the Star Kelley wrote, “I am a lifelong dues paying Republican and I am going to continue to work hard to win this Senate seat.”
When reached by phone Saturday afternoon Willis said he was glad the ballot challenge was over.
“I’m glad it has become public who filed the contest. I do not know Gina Grant, nor has my campaign ever had any affiliation with anyone by that name,” Willis said.
“Now that this candidacy question has been resolved I’m hopeful we can get back to focusing on more important issues. I’m confident the voters will select the best Republican candidate when they cast their vote on May 24,” Willis said.
Hooper, who is on the state Republican executive committee, also shared Draper’s enthusiasm about the outcome of the ballot challenge.
“It’s great to be a Wendy Draper Republican, this sweet lady right here is all about God, country, family and the Republican Party and I’m proud of her, she will be a great state senator for the great state of Alabama,” Hooper said.
“We’re just excited and now she’s going to hit the road and see all of her constituents and tell them that she’s going to make Anniston and the state of Alabama even a greater place to live, work and raise a family,” Hooper said.