Panelists discuss opioid crisis in virtual meeting

In the middle of a panel discussion about the opioid crisis Tuesday evening, Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown got a text message: Members of his office were responding to yet another probable overdose death.
Since Sunday, he said earlier in the discussion, his office had already seen two.
Brown, one of the panelists for a roundtable discussion held via zoom by the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, said heroin use in the county was almost unheard of when he took office in 2007. Now, he said, finding heroin locally is about as easy as finding marijuana.
Seyram Selase, the agency’s director, said the number of overdose deaths in Calhoun County nearly doubled in 2020. He said the number of deaths statewide was up by 20 percent. He said the biggest culprit behind these drugs is heroin.
The numbers, he said, may have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused many locals to experience isolation and depression and limited access to resources.
“We have a pandemic on top of an epidemic,” Selase said.
But, Selase said, there are still people in the community who want to help, and resources are still available for those who need it.
“We want people to have hope,” Selase said. “At our agency, it stands for ‘Hold On, Pain Ends.’”
William Martinez with the Anniston Fellowship House said he’d struggled with addiction since he was 15. He relapsed several times, he said, each time being “rescued” by the legal system before he found the Anniston Fellowship House.
It was there, he said, he learned about accountability, was able to pay his court fees and got a full pardon. From there, he said, he went to college.
According to Martinez, recovery takes time. Through treatment, he said, he learned it can take up to three years for someone with an addiction problem to heal.
He urged anyone struggling with addiction to keep seeking treatment, keep coming to therapy and keep searching for the treatment that works best for them.
“A person without recovery is going to get high,” he said.
Necole Driver with the Alabama Department of Mental Health said receiving treatment for those struggling with addiction is vital, but it’s just as important to focus on drug abuse prevention.
In 2018, she said, opioid abuse “skyrocketed” in the state and Alabama had the highest opioid prescription rates in the country.
“We’re trying to combat the problem before it gets bigger,” she said.
Brown said he started seeing overdose from prescription opioids, then heroin. Now, he said, he’s seeing “no-show” drugs, which people soak paper in and then smoke.
He said it used to be harder to determine whether a death was an overdose. But lately, he said, about 60 percent of the people who fatally overdose are found with a heroin needle still in their arm or close by.
For every fatal overdose Brown sees, he said, there are several people who overdose and barely survive.
“These people would tell me, ‘I knew it was going to kill me and I couldn’t stop.’”