Eric Peterson
Star Staff Writer
Choccolocco Park in Oxford is adding a kayak launch this summer. City officials say work is not complete, but the launch is already open to the public.
“It’s a really nice and relaxing float,” said Jennifer Yates, district coordinator for Choccolocco Kayak.
The kayak rental facility is across from the Choccolocco Park entrance at the Leon Smith Parkway/Boiling Springs Road intersection.
Yates said the grand opening will be July 10 at 10:30 a.m., but those interested in kayaking can enjoy the creek over the weekends.
The hours of operation are 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. Sunday.
Yates said she hopes to remind people they have an amazing resource in their community they can enjoy, as well as to “improve, protect and promote Choccolocco Creek.”
Matt Walz of Jacksonville has been kayaking for around 15 years, and got into whitewater kayaking three and a half years ago. He mainly does whitewater courses, which are faster than flatwater courses.
Walz is a member of canoe clubs in both Birmingham and Huntsville, each groupnumbering around 200 people. He says the groups meet at least once a month and have done club trips to places such as the Ocoee River in Tennessee for swiftwater rescue skills.
“I would say that both groups are very, very active,” Walz said.
Walz said the number one thing he would urge newcomers to be aware of is safety.
“People seem to believe they will be able to get to their flotation device once trouble strikes,” said Walz. “Wear your life vest the entire time.”
The most appealing aspect of kayaking for Walz is the “freedom of getting away and enjoying nature.”
David Atchison, another whitewater kayaker, has similar feelings about the opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors.
“You get to see things people don’t normally see,” said Atchison.
Atchison said he has been in the water all his life, started kayaking in the 1990s, and got serious about it 10 years ago. He also stressed the importance of safety, urging people not to mix alcohol and kayaking.
Amateurs interested in kayaking would benefit from going with someone familiar with kayaking, according to Atchison.
”It’s really more popular than people realize,” he said.
Lewis Franklin, owner of No Worries Kayak Rental in Piedmont, can speak to the popularity of kayaking. He said his store sees a couple hundred customers a week in summer, although the weather can affect that number.
Franklin said the store’s Facebook page has more than 7,000 followers, and that he has many customers not on Facebook.
According to Franklin, his store has been growing in popularity due to being located on Terrapin Creek.
“The water is so clear and clean and great for swimming, plus the fishing is great,” Franklin said.
The city of Oxford may wish to tap into a devoted base of kayaking enthusiasts, both to draw attention to Choccolocco Park and to promote kayaking as recreational activity.
The kayak service at Choccolocco Park will offer standard kayaks for $25, tandem kayaks for $40, and for $10 will let visitors use their own kayak, providing safety equipment and a ride to the drop-in point.
The facility provides life vests, helmets, paddles, and transportation from the rental facility to the launch point near Cider Ridge Golf Club. It takes between one and a half to two hours to get from the top of the course to the bottom.