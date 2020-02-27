Optimism abounds at first disease task force meeting

Calhoun County’s new Infectious Disease Task Force held its first meeting Wednesday, bringing about 30 members together to lay groundwork for future safety initiatives.
Michael Barton, county Emergency Management Agency director, told the County Commission at its Thursday morning work session that the task force — a team of local health officials, first responders and public information officers — met at the EMA office in Jacksonville to organize its efforts.
“Those are local people; local people know local problems and come up with local solutions,” Barton said. “And we have to be prepared at a local level, because you can’t always depend on outside resources.”
The makings of the team existed a month ago, Barton said, but plans announced Saturday by the federal Department of Health and Human Services to house COVID-19 patients in Anniston pushed the group into immediate action. The plan was canceled Sunday afternoon.
Barton said the task force is still relevant, though. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday a case of COVID-19 in California, likely the first community transmission in the United States.
The results of the first meeting were promising, Barton said, because of the high turnout and the safety experience amassed in the attendees.
Focus teams will individually approach the task force’s five priorities, including the creation of collaborative plans and information sharing amongst county and city agencies, the management of personal protective equipment, training and creating public awareness. The teams will meet every week, with the task force at large meeting bi-weekly. Each of the five teams has at least four members; the training coordination team is largest, with eight, including staff from local hospitals and fire departments.
Barton said the task force will remain a fixture in the community even after the threat of COVID-19 passes, though meetings may not be as frequent.
“What will remain is the communication aspects and the network, so at a moment’s notice it can be activated again,” he said.
The commission issued a proclamation recognizing the task force during its meeting, presented by Chairman Tim Hodges, who was flanked by about 10 task force members in the commission chamber. Hodges said he was impressed with the community response to the weekend COVID-19 announcement.
“I’ve been here my whole life and it’s probably the best I’ve ever seen a group come together that quick,” Hodges said. “We know we can do it now; we proved how well we can communicate and get together.”
During its meeting, the Calhoun County Commission:
— Awarded contracts to low bidders, including Drivers Choice Inc. for maintenance on county vehicles, Barrett Body Shop Inc. for vehicle body repairs and various services for work on private properties determined to have nuisance conditions.
— Extended a contract with Coca-Cola for soft drink sales at the Calhoun County Sports Complex by one year, through March 2023.
— Approved an application for an environmental grant to relocate the county recycling center from Bynum Leatherwood Road to Morrisville Road, beside the county landfill. The grant totals $350,000 and is provided by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
Hodges said the facility will be more convenient to residents at the landfill and larger than the current building.
— Agreed to the second phase of development at the Deerfield subdivision located in Dearmanville, just off Dearmanville Drive South. County engineer Brian Rosenbalm said his department had reviewed plans for about 16 new lots for home construction.
— Reappointed Phil Webb to the McClellan Development Authority.
— Appointed county Sheriff Matthew Wade to finish the term of former Sheriff Larry Amerson on the county 911 board of directors, which ends in March 2022. Amerson resigned due to health issues in February, according to commissioners.