OPD officer recognized for lifesaving actions

OXFORD — One area family might have been in mourning during the Thanksgiving season had it not been for the actions last month of one Oxford police officer.
That officer was officially recognized during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting by his chief and his city.
“Any time we can save a life, it’s a good day in our city,” said police Chief Bill Partridge as he began to recount the details of what happened on Oct. 19.
“A medical call went out from one of our businesses on Highway 21,” Partridge said. “Officer Casey Miller heard that call go out and responded to that location where a 40-year-old subject had collapsed and was not breathing.”
According to Partridge, Miller began CPR on the subject once he arrived at the scene until paramedics reached the location.
“They were able to save that individual’s life due to the fact we have rapid response and Oxford’s paramedics are absolutely outstanding and equipped with the most advanced equipment you can find anywhere in the region,” Partridge said. “I firmly believe had Officer Miller not arrived at the scene when he did, and the paramedics not arrived when they did, that family would be mourning the loss of that 40-year-old during the Thanksgiving holidays.”
Partridge brought Miller before the City Council and presented him with a commendation for his lifesaving efforts during that situation.
“This is an outstanding police officer and I like to recognize officers such as him in public to let them know the type of job they do,” Partridge said.
The City Council and those in the council chambers rose to give Miller a standing ovation.
Miller has served with the Oxford Police Department since 2019, having previously served with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for four years.
City Council had a short agenda during its Tuesday session as it quickly passed a “one-time $75 pay raise in December” for all city employees and approved a contract with Kona Ice of Calhoun County to provide shaved ice sales for the Parks and Recreation Department.