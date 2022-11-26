 Skip to main content
OPD officer recognized for lifesaving actions

OPD

Oxford Police Department officer Casey Miller, right, receives a special commendation for recent life-saving actions from Police Chief Bill Partridge during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

 Photo by Brian Graves

OXFORD One area family might have been in mourning during the Thanksgiving season had it not been for the actions last month of one Oxford police officer.

That officer was officially recognized during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting by his chief and his city.