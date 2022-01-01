One more look at some notables who passed away in 2021

The passing of a year provides us with a pause to recall not just events of the period but people. Generally, these individuals made their most visible contributions to the community prior to the year of passing, but some were active up to the end. We remember 19 here.
Don Salls, Jacksonville State University’s all-time winningest football coach, died Jan. 2 at age 101. Salls, a World War II veteran, was head coach at JSU in 1946-52 and 1954-64 and went 95-57-11. His teams won three bowl games and seven conference championships. After becoming head coach at JSU, his 1947 team went 9-0-0 and led the nation in rushing defense. JSU allowed only 494 rushing yards to set a school record, which still stands.
He was inducted into the JSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1986, the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1992, and the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
Salls was a former Alabama football player and was a fullback on the 1941 team that won the Cotton Bowl. He was the Crimson Tide's oldest living football player.
Tony Yardley, songwriter, guitarist and Calhoun County music teacher for more than three decades, died Jan. 4 at age 68 due to COVID-19.
Yardley was a household name in the local music scene, best known for teaching guitar to untold scores of Calhoun County strummers, including the fresh-faced newbies and the old hands with years of experience.
He hosted student recitals featuring kids younger than 10 and adults older than 70 at Chevalier Music, where he kept his small classroom and taught classes one-on-one. His three albums — “Cottonwood Lullaby,” “Surface Tension” and a Christmas record — show off his skill as a songsmith, with acoustic guitar instrumentals that are somehow both simple and complicated.
Rheumatoid arthritis began working its way into his fingers over the last few years, but Tom Potts, an Anniston businessman and close friend of Yardley’s, said the guitarist was still playing and recording songs up until his final days.
Ed Whatley, 73, who worked in various local school systems for more than 30 years, died of COVID-19 on Jan. 7, according to his family.
Whatley, an Air Force veteran, graduated from Jacksonville State University with a degree in education. Subsequently in his career he served as a special education teacher, director of vocational education in the Anniston City School system, and principal of Oxford, Weaver and Wellborn high schools. Students and teachers remembered him as tough, but fair.
His wife of 45 years, Gayle, remembered him as a lifelong bluegrass-jamming banjo player and a constant photographer in the 10 years since he retired from education. He was the trustworthy educator, who had been called from one high school to the next near the end of his career to “straighten things out,” Gayle said.
Gibson Coleman, who died Jan. 20 at 62, did not seem to revere the cancer that shaped much of his life.
The Anniston native and community banker had a malignant brain tumor develop behind his right eye in the summer of 1976, the summer he graduated from Anniston High School. He and his medical team fought it off; the evidence of that battle never threw him off stride.
As an adult, Coleman was involved in several extracurriculars, including membership in the Anniston Rotary Club, work with Habitat for Humanity and organizing the Sunny King Memorial Golf Tournament. In his work life, he was the vice president of Southern States Bank.
Jack Swift, chief operating officer and executive vice president at the bank, recalled, “Sometimes when you hire people that are in lending roles at banks, you have to be a little concerned about making sure they’re doing things in the best interest of the customer and the bank. I never one time had any reason to question where Gibson’s heart or integrity was. He always did right by his customer and his employer.”
Julia Murray died in January at the age of 102. Born and raised in Anniston, Murray graduated from the University of Alabama with highest honors, her degree being in English. Murray continued her education with graduate studies at Jacksonville. She taught English at Anniston High School and later at The Donoho School; she was also an adjunct professor at Jacksonville State. She passed on her love of education and the English language to all her students, but her demands were rigorous. Her unbending philosophy was that the ability to clearly and effectively communicate with others was one of life’s most important skills.
Braxton Harris Sr., 73,of Anniston, died March 25 of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. At the end his life, his wife, Anniston City Councilwoman Millie Harris, said that her own mind focused on the goodness of their 51-year marriage, including their shared love of travel and music, their kids and grandkids, and the manufacturing business, Braxton Harris Company, he built and passed down to his son.
A key personal trait was his helplessness when faced with an animal in need — which brought the family more than a few strays. That’s how a chihuahua and pit bull he saved a few years ago turned up in her thoughts, she said.
Millie Harris said her husband wasn’t deeply connected to organized religion, but he did have his own ways of communing with the divine.
“His garden was his church,” she said. “That was his thing, his solace, his connection to the Creator.”
Tim Pitts, Oxford police officer,died April 1 at age 48 of a heart attack. Oxford Police Sgt. Gerry Lyons who oversees the department’s parks unit, had known Pitts for years, though the two began working together directly about three years ago. Pitts joined the Oxford Police Department in 2008, Lyons said, having begun his career as an officer in 1994 in Talladega.
“If I needed something done, Tim was my go-to guy,” Lyons said. “Anything I had a hand in, Tim was right there with me.”
Pitts was one of the department’s bike officers, patrolling Choccolocco Park during tournaments and events. He was an expert mascot handler during presentations for kids, when one officer would dress in a fuzzy German shepherd costume and Pitts would guide the more-or-less blind officer through meet-and-greets with children. Pitts had started working with Pink Heals, the cancer support and outreach group, as well.
Jack Grizzard, who died April 10 at age 92, was known for his loyalty to Oxford and its high school both on the field and in the mathematics classroom.
Grizzard coached the Yellow Jackets to victories throughout the ’60s, including a 1966 win over powerful Wellborn High School and two triumphs over rival Anniston High School, in 1962 (Oxford’s first over Anniston in decades) and in 1968 (in the Bulldogs’ first visit to Lamar Field). Said Terry Henley, the former Oxford and Auburn University standout, “All of his players that he coached will tell you they are better people today for playing under him and being tutored by him, either in the classroom or on the football field.”
Born in Oxford in 1929, Grizzard became one of Oxford’s first post-war football stars, earning his team’s captaincy and first-team All-Calhoun County honors as a senior. Later, as an employee at Oxford, the former star player embraced a twin reputation: winning coach and well-schooled teacher.
Louise Marbut, legendary volleyball coach at the Donoho School, died July 19 at age 79. With a commitment to excellence and a steely refusal to accept laziness, Marbut coached and taught at the Henry Road school for nearly two decades — a span that earned enshrinement in both the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame and the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame.
Five times her Donoho teams won state championships. Six times her Falcons finished second. She won 600 of her 795 career matches, which includes time coaching at Anniston High School before moving to Donoho.
Alvin Briggs, executive director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, called Marbut “a pioneer in girls’ sports” who was “one of those coaches who truly embraced the opportunity for girls in education-based athletics. Her legacy as a leader in high school volleyball in our state will continue to make a positive difference for many years to come.”
Dr. Harold Franklin, the first African-American student to attend Auburn University, died Sept. 9 at the age of 88.
Franklin grew up in Talladega, one of a pair of twins who were the fourth and fifth children out of a family of 10 kids. Although his father did not have any formal education, his mother was a graduate of Talladega College.
Franklin himself earned a GED while serving in the military, then entered Alabama State College from 1956 until he graduated with honors in 1962.
Former Talladega City Councilman Jarvis Elston went to Auburn with Franklin in February 2020, when Franklin was finally allowed to defend his masters thesis more than half a century after he wrote it.
“His contribution was not only to Black history but to American history,” Elston said. “His work, his leadership, those go without saying. He was a friend, a mentor, like a father to me. May he rest in peace.”
Former state representative and senator and Talladega County Probate Judge Jim Preuitt died Sept. 19 at age 86.
As probate judge, Preuitt also served as the chair of the Talladega County Commission, and in that capacity led the effort to straighten out the county’s finances and implement the county administrator system of government. He returned to the Senate in 1998 and continued to serve until 2010, chairing the powerful rules committee for much of that time. After retiring from the senate, he also served as a member of the Talladega Housing Authority and a water tower at the Talladega Municipal Airport Board is named for him.
Preuitt first came to Talladega in 1967 to open a Chrysler dealership. He owned and operated Jim Preuitt Ford in Talladega until 2014.
Justin Roberts, 40, an Anniston Fire Department lieutenant, died Aug. 19. Roberts had been placed on a ventilator after contracting the COVID-19 virus. A 1999 graduate of Cleburne County High School, Roberts began working in Anniston in about 2001. He had put in almost 20 years of service.
Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks said Roberts “was one of those that, from the start, you could tell that firefighting was born into him. He wanted to teach other firefighters and help the younger ones learn. I had watched his career as he moved to it.”
Col. Walt Phillips, U.S. Army, ret., died June 23 at the age of 90. Phillips twice helped save Fort McClellan from elimination by the Base Realignment And Closure commission, giving the community time to brace for what turned out to be inevitable. He served on the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Task Force. He proved vital in the area’s protection of Anniston Army Depot during its BRAC showdowns.
As Fort McClellan’s main post neared closure, his reuse vision for the former U.S. Army Chemical School became the Center for Domestic Preparedness. Along with others, he was instrumental in luring Auburn University’s Canine Detection Training Center to Anniston’s redeveloped Army post.
Dr. Kishin Gehi, who died May 7 at age 79, brought to Alabama a reputation of a kindhearted doctor who enjoyed meeting patients and learning the nuances of their individual lives.
“He was a family physician, very, very caring,” wife Chandra Gehi said. “He would know about the whole family, he would talk to them. He was very compassionate, very kind, he would never lose his temper, and the patients loved him so much.” So, too, did the nurses, she said.
Martha Hall “Marti” Warren, born in Kentucky in December 1931, died in October. She was actively involved in Anniston and Calhoun County as a probation officer, teacher and guidance counselor for more than 50 years. She once said she’d seen lives saved by the Teen Involvement program she coordinated during her years as a counselor at Anniston High School.
She was a founding member of the Steel Magnolias breast cancer support group and was an unwavering supporter of the work done by United Cerebral Palsy in Calhoun County. Until her retirement, she was organist and choir director for a Presbyterian congregation in Lenlock.
Glenn Huie, banker and civic leader, died in July at age 81. Huie was a firm believer in “paying your civic rent,” putting his philosophy into practice for Jacksonville State University, the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, Knox Concert Series, Anniston Rotary Club, United Way and the Anniston Soup Bowl, among other groups and organizations. He began his banking career by rolling pennies for First National Bank of Anniston in 1963; he became chairman and CEO of SouthTrust Bank of Calhoun County in 1980, retiring from that profession in 1997.
W. E. “Duck” Connell Jr. died in September at age 85. He was the first principal of Saks Middle School and held the post until his retirement in 1997. Growing up poor in rural Cherokee County, Connell wasn’t able to attend classes regularly until his high school years, when he developed as a star athlete. Hired to teach at Saks High School in the early 1960s, Connell would become known as Mr. Saks High, beloved by the Saks community. He was named Alumnus of the Year for JSU in 2001.
Mark Cova died in October at age 60. He started out as a carpenter’s assistant at Regional Medical Center and developed a passion for his vocation. He advanced through the ranks of his department to become director of plant opeations. Staff at RMC came to depend on Cova for his incredible knowledge of the facility.
Gene Heathcock died in October at age 76. Raised in the Alexandria and Duke communities, Heathcock began his career with Lockheed in Atlanta and, later, Aseco Steel in Anniston. With business partners he started FabArc Steel Supply Inc. in 1979. It grew into a 300-employee company with annual revnues in excess of $100 million.
Dr. Jimmy “Jim” Winn, 85, of Ohatchee, died April 10. The lifelong educator graduated from Ohatchee High School and earned a degree from Auburn University in Agribusiness. He taught at his alma mater, Ohatchee High School, from 1965-1969 and was principal of Alexandria High School from 1969-1974. He then served as assistant superintendent of Calhoun County schools before being hired as superintendent in 1984; he retired at the end of 1995. Dr. Winn also was an adjunct professor at Jacksonville State University and served on many volunteer boards. “The only way to improve education,” Winn once said, “is to enhance the expectations you have of students as well as of employees.”