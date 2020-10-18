One killed in Sunday wreck in Wellington

A two-car wreck Sunday afternoon in Wellington claimed the life of a Jacksonville woman.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said Savanna Carson Lynch, 25, was pronounced dead at approximately 5:48 p.m.
Brown said Lynch was driving south on U.S. 431 near the Wellington Post Office when another car hit her from behind, causing her car to flip and ejecting her.
Brown said two children who were also in the car were taken to a nearby hospital for observation.
Brown said state troopers were investigating the wreck, and the woman’s body will be sent to a State Department of Forensic Sciences laboratory in Huntsville for an autopsy.