Authorities were working late Sunday night after a small airplane crashed, killing one, earlier that evening near Bains Gap Road.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said deputies were called around 7 p.m. by the United States Air Force after it had lost contact with a small, private, single-engine airplane and provided GPS coordinates of where the plane could have been.
While deputies were searching, Wade said, family members of the pilot contacted deputies after they used a smartphone app to track his cell phone.
According to Wade, the plane was found a couple of hours later at a ridge in a wooded area.
Wade was unable to identify the pilot, but said deputies found him dead inside the plane.
Wade said he believed the pilot was flying from Muscle Shoals to Peachtree City, Ga.
“We are glad we were able to locate him for his family, but we wish he would have made it,” the sheriff said.