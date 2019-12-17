Ohatchee man indicted on attempted murder charges

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted an Ohatchee man earlier this month after he allegedly tried to kill two sheriff’s deputies in September.
Fred Lee Barksdale, 35, was indicted on two counts of attempted murder.
According to his indictment, filed on Dec. 11, Barksdale ran over a man Sept. 9 and tried to hit another man with his car.
Sheriff Matthew Wade told The Star in September the two men were deputies who were called around 4:30 a.m. that day to Barksdale’s home on Mudd Street to serve several warrants. An Ohatchee police officer was also called to the home.
When the authorities arrived, Wade said, they didn’t find Barksdale home, but saw a dog behind the house. Wade said they followed the dog down a wooded pathway and found Barksdale sitting in his truck with a woman.
When the deputies tried to arrest Barksdale, Wade said, he started the truck and ran over one of the deputies, injuring his foot, leg and back.
The deputies and officer then shot at Barksdale, striking him, according to Wade. The woman in the truck was unhurt. Wade said the woman had previously been granted a protection order against Barksdale, but was with him willingly during the incident.
The injured deputy was taken to a nearby hospital, while Barksdale was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham. Barksdale was arrested the next day.
Barksdale remained Tuesday in the Calhoun County Jail. He is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. Jan 16 for an arraignment.
An attempt to reach Barksdale’s defense attorney, Justin Wilson, was not immediately successful.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Barksdale could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.