NTSB releases investigation report on train derailment

The National Transportation Safety Board released a statement Monday on the conclusion of its investigation into the Norfolk Southern train derailment that occurred in eastern Calhoun County earlier this month.
The derailment took a total of 37 westbound cars and two locomotives off the tracks at two different sites near Iron City Motorway outside Anniston, according to the NTSB.
Damages reported totalled nearly $3 million, according to the release.
Twenty-nine cars derailed at the first site and remaining eight at the second site. Three of those cars contained hazardous materials that were still sealed after their derailment.
“A total of three tank cars carrying hazardous materials derailed: one containing sodium hydrosulfide residue and two containing ferrous chloride residue. The tank cars remained intact and did not release hazardous materials,” NTSB reported.
Attempts to contact Norfolk Southern for a response to the report were unsuccessful.
According to the release, the train had two crew members aboard — an engineer and a conductor. The release stated that the train was “composed of 6 locomotives and 108 railcars,” with the two locomotives being transported as “waybill locomotives.”
Those locomotives were, the report states, “not equipped with alignment control couplers, which resist lateral coupler movement under compressive in-train forces.”
“NS [Norfolk Southern] operating rule L-212 prohibits coupling together locomotives without alignment control couplers when those locomotives will be dead-in-tow,” according to the report.
Norfolk Southern performed an inspection before the derailment on Feb. 24, in Bluffton, Ind., and did not state that there was an absence of the alignment control couplers, the report stated.
NTSB stated that the investigation will continue with special focus on the following: Norfolk Southern communication, maintenance, and inspection practices; locomotive and rail car positioning; and train handling.
