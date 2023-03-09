 Skip to main content
NTSB called to investigate Iron City train derailment; no toxic chemicals involved

District 2 County Commissioner Danny Shears and Miles Chamblee of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency listen as Norfolk Southern senior communications manager Connor Steilmaker answers questions about Thursday morning’s train derailment in Iron City. 

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — The National Transportation Safety Board is responding to Calhoun County for an investigation of the Norfolk Southern train derailment which occurred Thursday morning in Iron City near White Plains.

Local emergency agencies were notified of the incident at 6:45 a.m.

