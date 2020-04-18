Not as rough as last week, storms tomorrow still worth watching

Forecasters aren’t ruling out severe weather’s arrival Sunday in northeast Alabama, though the storm system may not match last weekend’s intensity.
“We don’t want to give anyone a false sense of security; all it takes is one storm,” said Jason Holmes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Calera. “We definitely want people to continue to monitor the weather over the weekend and have that severe weather safety plan in place.
“Know where to go and what to do ahead of time, not when the warning is issued.”
Northern Alabama is expected to be in a marginal risk area throughout Sunday’s storms, the least severe classification in the weather service’s five-tier scale. Last Sunday’s storms, which put the region at moderate risk — the fourth most severe rank in the scale — spawned 24 tornadoes, Holmes said.
“We’re not looking at that magnitude, thankfully,” he added.
A first round of storms is expected to arrive from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m., Holmes said, bringing mostly showers but a chance of large hail. A second round should arrive after a short break, in a window from 2 p.m. to midnight.
Areas south of Clanton will be in an enhanced risk area — third on the five-tier scale — while a band stretching east-to-west across Talladega County is classed as slight, the second lowest ranking. Anniston and Oxford are just north of the slight risk area, leading Holmes to recommend preparedness for Calhoun County residents, as well.
Holmes said to that severe weather conditions could include tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and some flooding issues, with rainfall in the northern part of the state from 2-3 inches and up to 6 inches further south.
The weather service issued a flash flood watch from 7 a.m. Sunday through 1 a.m. Monday for counties south of Calhoun and Cleburne.
“We expect a lot of heavy rain from this, which may cause a few rivers to flood or at least have higher levels,” Holmes said.
The National Weather Service and Alabama Department of Public Health both recommend prioritizing storm safety over self-isolation while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Holmes said, even if it means sheltering at a public facility. He said to wear gloves and homemade masks if possible, but even without them, people should get to a safe place.
“But people should not be worried about that and not trying to avoid sheltering for those reasons,” Holmes said.
Those who don’t live in strong structures, like mobile homes, should visit a relative or head to a public shelter before a tornado warning is issued, he said.