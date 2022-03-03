Noise advisory issued for Anniston area due to fort training

A noise advisory has been issued for Anniston and surrounding areas due to training by the National Guard at the Fort McClellan Army National Guard Training Center for the next two weeks.
Jackson Hodges, Anniston’s public information officer, said the National Guard will be training on March 4, 10, 11, 14 and 17.
“This noise advisory is due to regularly scheduled training exercises involving simulated small arms and artillery fire that will be conducted at the training center’s enclave,” Hodges said.