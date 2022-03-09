No urgency seen for fallout shelters by EMA leaders — for now

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia and President Vladimir Putin’s threats against those who would intervene hearken back to the Cold War of the 1940s-1990s. That’s the era when relations between the then-Soviet Union and the United States were such that each stared the other down over a buildup of nuclear weapons.
During that time, school children practiced drills to prepare for a nuclear bomb to fall. Many builders in Calhoun County added to their plans basements that would also serve as fallout shelters. Sturdy commercial buildings had basements that could sometimes serve that purpose, too.
Some people might think that bomb or tornado shelters might also protect them against a nuclear attack. However, bomb shelters are designed to protect people from explosions and are used only during the length of that threat. Tornado shelters protect people from storms and are used for even shorter periods.
Only fallout shelters are equipped with filters to protect against radioactive fallout. They are typically stocked with clean drinking water and nonperishable food to last for at least two weeks.
Despite the recent threat, there has been no indication from either the head of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, Myles Chamblee, or the External Affairs Section Chief for the Alabama EMA, Jordyn Elston, that local or state officials are currently warning people to prepare fallout shelters.
Still, Putin’s threats possibly have many people thinking about a return to the idea that a nuclear attack could happen in the United States or elsewhere. In a recent New York Times article, the writer, Spencer Bocat-Lindell, notes that Putin’s thinking seems to be increasingly illogical.
If it becomes necessary to return to the use of fallout shelters, Calhoun County has many buildings that could be outfitted with proper air filters and stocked with supplies. An old poster Chamblee has lists 25 such places, but some are used for other purposes, while others have been torn down or locked up, he said.
“We have that list,” Chamblee said, “but we have not checked our buildings lately, and some may not even be standing.”
Chamblee shared the list of sites with Anniston Star photographer Bill Wilson, who was able to visit several places that were once designated as fallout shelters. One of them, the former Anniston City Hall on Gurnee, has been torn down to build the new federal courthouse. Another former fallout shelter is the old radio building at 1330 Noble Street, which has signage on the front and the side of the building indicating it is a fallout shelter. However, the building is for sale and is locked.
Chamblee did not know whether any of the formerly designated areas are currently equipped with the requisite air filters in the event of a nuclear attack, nor did he know if any fallout shelter in Calhoun County has the supplies needed for sustaining life for several weeks.
Elston said directions from the state reveal only a general level of preparedness at this time.
“As with any disaster, we always encourage Alabamians to make a plan, build an emergency preparedness kit, and have multiple ways to receive notifications from local officials,” she said.
She suggested that people should visitwww.ready.gov to learn more about being prepared for all emergencies. A check of that website revealed no information about fallout shelters.
Chamblee said the employees review all potential hazards for Calhoun County on an annual basis, and this includes the possibility of a nuclear attack.
“We haven’t received any information that there is a specific directive from our federal or state partners,” Chamblee said.
For those who want to know more about the topic, they can visit the Internet where there are several websites to inform them how to build a fallout shelter and equip it with the needed supplies.
As to the issue of whether Americans should start preparing to survive a nuclear war, Patti-Jane Geller, a former staff member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a student of Russia’s nuclear capabilities, has written an article published on the Heritage Foundation website. Titled “Answers to 6 Big Questions about Putin’s Nuclear Threat,” it tells the reader, “… while the likelihood is not high, it is not zero either.”