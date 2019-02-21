Five new warrants were issued Wednesday against a Randolph County teacher who was accused earlier this month of engaging in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit secured the warrants against David Brenton Burkhalter, 30, of Ashland, on one count of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sodomy, one count of engaging in a sex act with a student as a school employee and one count of second-degree sexual abuse.
According to a press release from the unit, the Randolph County and Clay County sheriff’s offices asked authorities in Calhoun County to investigate the possibility that Burkhalter had taken a student to that county to engage in illegal and inappropriate acts.
Randolph County Schools Superintendent John Jacobs told The Star on Feb. 14 that Burkhalter was placed on paid administrative leave at the start of the investigation on Feb. 6, and board members are cooperating with authorities in the matter.
An attempt to reach Randolph County Schools for an update on Burkhalter’s status as an employee Thursday afternoon was unsuccessful.
Burkhalter was initially charged Feb. 13 with two counts of second-degree rape, one count of second-degree sodomy, two counts of electronic solicitation of a child, two counts of engaging in a sex act with a student as a school employee and one count of enticing a child to enter while working as a teacher at Randolph County High School.
Burkhalter was booked into the Randolph County Jail with bond initially set at $1 million. His bond was later increased to $1.5 million. The press release stated that Burkhalter is also facing charges in Clay County.
Second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy and engaging in a sex act with a student as a school employee are Class B felonies. If convicted, Burkhalter could face up to two decades in prison and owe up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law. Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class A misdemeanor.