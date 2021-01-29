New hires at sheriff’s office to undergo psych evaluations

There are certain characteristics that make a good police officer, according to Jon Garlick, and it’s his job to make sure police candidates have them before they take the job.
Garlick was contracted earlier this month by the Calhoun County sheriff’s office to perform psychological evaluations on their uncertified new hires before they begin their training.
The sheriff’s office already does extensive background checks on potential deputies, including polygraph tests, home visits and credit checks, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade.
But the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission introduced a new rule requiring that all uncertified new hires at a law enforcement agency must undergo a psychological evaluation before starting police academy, Wade said. The rule went into effect Jan. 1.
“It’s just another added level of protection to keep the bad apples out of law enforcement,” he said.
Garlick said the commission likely acted ahead of new federal standards for policing that may come from the U.S. Department of Justice under President Joe Biden’s administration.
He said the state commission didn’t specify how potential officers were to be evaluated, which gave him the flexibility to design his own method for doing that. He said he will have a candidate take four different tests and email them to him, and then meet with him for an interview.
The process is meant to look for certain attributes in candidates — such as empathy, compassion, stress management skills, communication skills, how they cope with past trauma in their lives — and assess how those may factor into a candidate’s performance in law enforcement.
The tests and interview also screen for any internal biases, Garlick said.
One of the most interesting parts of his evaluations, Garlick said, is assessing how candidates balance their sense of empathy and compassion with upholding their sworn duty as officers.
“That’s a lot to ask of somebody,” he said.
So far, he said, all of the candidates he has evaluated have been well-suited for law enforcement, but these kinds of jobs tend to attract certain personality types, and they’re not naive about what the job is like.
Evaluations like these are nothing new for Anniston police, Chief Nick Bowles said. The department has been doing them since 2001.
The Anniston police department also does extensive background checks, Bowles said, but it’s hard to tell whether a person can be too aggressive or have problems with authority through something like a formal job interview.
Officers in the department know several psychiatrists or counselors in the area, so they typically choose someone they aren’t personally associated with to do the evaluations, Bowles said.
“They’re doctors for a reason, so we’re going to default to them,” he said.
Garlick, who retired from his position as the county’s chief deputy in 2019, now runs a private counseling and consultation practice in Anniston.
Wade said he specifically chose Garlick to do the evaluations for the sheriff’s office. It was a “no brainer,” he said, since Garlick was close to the office and had extensive counseling experience.
“He’s been in law enforcement, so I don’t know how anybody could be more qualified than Jon,” Wade said.
Garlick earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Nasson College in Maine before earning a bachelor’s degree in counseling from Jacksonville State University.
He told The Star in 2019 he first became involved with the sheriff’s office through his volunteer work with Family Links, a nonprofit that advocates for children, in a program that works with troubled youth.
He then began working with then-sheriff Larry Amerson on a counseling program for jail inmates while training to be a reserve deputy. He then became a jail administrator, then a lieutenant in the sheriff’s office’s patrol unit before Wade appointed him as chief deputy in 2017.
Garlick said he’s done four or five evaluations for several different agencies since the beginning of the year. Although, Wade said Wednesday, he hadn’t yet done any for the sheriff’s office.
Wade said the sheriff’s office hasn’t gotten many applicants lately, which he attributes to the higher salaries offered at other jobs.
“You can raise all the standards you’ve got, but you don’t have many applicants to fend,” he said.