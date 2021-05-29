New Facebook page tells stories of local veterans who died in war

For 10 months, through a global pandemic and the tribal cacophony of a U.S. election year, William Kuner’s personal crusade to honor America’s war dead has marched with military precision. Day after day, week after week, with nary a penny in return.
More than once, his wife has reminded him that his crusade is too time-consuming, too fatiguing, which sounds reasonable.
Until you ask him why he does it.
“Have you ever lost anyone in combat?” Kuner asks in return. “I have. There you go.”
Last summer, the 64-year-old Kuner started a Facebook group page dedicated to honoring U.S. veterans from Etowah County, where he lives, who died in war. Frustrated that a select few of that county’s Vietnam War casualties were being memorialized on another Facebook group page, he decided rank exclusion wasn’t acceptable.
Kuner served in the U.S. Army from 1975 to 2019, he said, deploying during Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. His father, also a veteran, cycled through Fort McClellan, meeting his mother while he was here. His oldest sister was born at the post’s Noble Army Hospital.
“Without Fort McClellan,” Kuner said, “I don’t exist.”
Spurred by frustration, fueled by military experiences, Kuner poured himself into his Facebook group page. Etowah County served as its sole geographical focus.
Then he went viral.
“It didn’t take long before I was asked to expand,” he said. “I was getting messages almost every day, ‘Why not do this? Why not try this?’ I started out in Etowah County, and then it became Cherokee County, and all of a sudden it became Calhoun County. As my wife would tell you, it’s more than I can handle, but I’ve managed to keep up so far.”
Today, Kuner’s Facebook group has bled into two other states and been renamed “NE Alabama and SE Middle Tennessee and NW Georgia War Memorials.” With more than 1,000 members, it’s become a go-to site for those seeking local examples behind the meaning of Memorial Day. He even shares the memorials with similar Facebook group pages around the globe.
Kuner is adamant, though; he’s the administrator of the page, not its pivot.
“It’s not about me, it’s about them,” he said, explaining that not only has he seen soldiers die during combat, he has relatives who have perished during wars, as well. “That’s why every day on my Facebook group page is Memorial Day, no exception. It’s Memorial Day every day.”
Thanks to the internet and the ubiquitous records of the Department of Defense and the National Archives, not to mention Ancestry.com and other genealogical web sites, those competent in Google can locate state and county-level casualty records. They tend, however, to be a mish-mash of impersonal statistics.
The U.S. Army Center of Military History documents Alabama’s wartime toll: 2,500 World War I casualties, 5,114 World War II deaths, 589 casualties in the Korean War and another 741 in the Vietnam War. Rolls kept by the Alabama Vietnam Veterans of America list Calhoun County’s casualties from that war, 17 of which were Annistonians. Seven veterans each from Jacksonville and Piedmont also were Vietnam casualties, along with five from Oxford, two from Wellington and one from Weaver.
Unlike government and genealogical sites, Kuner’s page is the antithesis of impersonal. It’s humanity, not mere data. It provides personal information about the veterans — name, branch of service and details of his or her wartime service — and publishes it on the anniversary of the veteran’s death. Photographs and newspaper clippings are usually included.
Spreadsheets track the veterans he’s featured and whose deaths he needs to research. He mines newspaper archives and military websites for facts and photographs.
The posts are written as if they were news briefs sent from a wire service during wartime, though with two differences. Each post begins by asking readers to “Join with us today in remembering and honoring the bravery and sacrifice of ... ” and each ends with this quotation: “A man is not dead while his name is still spoken. We are only truly gone when we disappear from the memories of those who loved us.”
His page, his rules.
Among others, Kuner’s page this week has honored Bruce Sherfield Jr., of Polk County, Ga., who died in Vietnam; 1st Lt. Benjamin Wells, of Madison County, Ala., who was killed in Vietnam; and Sgt. Thomas Joseph Doyle, of Anniston, who perished in the Korean War.
The details Kuner included about Doyle exemplify the hundreds of casualties he’s researched over the last 10 months. Doyle, Kuner wrote, was a Piedmont native who served in Germany during World War II and was a member of the 2nd Infantry Division’s 37th Field Artillery unit. He died of battle wounds on May 25, 1951, and is buried in Anniston’s Maple Grove Cemetery.
Scheduling his Facebook posts to publish on specific dates allows Kuner to work ahead. That way, days on which multiple veterans in the areas he covers died don’t overload his time. The upcoming D-Day anniversary provides a good example. He started working on the June 6 memorials a few days ago.
“Back in the early days when I was once smaller (geographically), there might have been a day without one, but I don’t remember it,” he said. “I don’t know if there’s been a day since I started that there hasn't been at least one.”
By definition, Memorial Day is a solemn remembrance, not a joyous celebration, a time of military parades and visits to flag-decorated cemeteries. But the federal holiday’s placement on the calendar — late May, at the end of the school year and the beginning of summer — creates a difficult dichotomy: summertime frolicking along with bowed heads for the nation’s wartime dead.
Kuner doesn’t begrudge Americans’ enjoyment of the Memorial Day holiday. He grills out, he said. He welcomes the holiday’s summertime fun.
But it’s not care-free.
“I do all the things that you guys do,” he said, “but in the back of my mind, I always know because of those guys that you’re honoring, that’s what they would want you to do.”