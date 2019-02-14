The former assistant director of Cullman County Animal Control will be the director of Calhoun County’s new animal control center, according to County Attorney Gloria Floyd.
Chris Westmoreland has 10 years of animal control experience, according to a resume summary emailed by Floyd, with training and certification from the National Animal Control Training Academy, a program of the National Animal Control Association. According to Cullman County Animal Control’s website, Westmoreland has experience in “combating dog fighting and investigating animal abuse.”
He was previously a detention deputy in Cullman and a police dispatcher in Hanceville.
“He provided us letters of recommendations from numerous veterinarians and district attorneys,” Floyd said in the email.
Melissia Wood, a county administrator, said that there will be a total of four employees at the new facility, including an animal control officer. Westmoreland started last week, she said, and has been interviewing potential hires, but no selections have been made yet.
The county managed the animal control facility until 2013, when it contracted with Cheaha Regional Humane Society to manage the facility and animals contained there. The commission voted to terminate that contract in November without cause, citing the need to move to a more “municipal” operating style.
Floyd provided a document that details a proposed three-month plan for the shelter, mostly dealing with administrative tasks.
February includes hiring staff, establishing operating procedures, ordering equipment and choosing a consulting veterinarian.
After the county resumes control of the facility on March 1, animals will be recorded into software, and animal networking procedures will be established with animal rescue groups. The facility will obtain certification with the Drug Enforcement Administration and as a registered animal euthanasia facility. Then it will open to the public for animal intake and adoption, and start responding to calls.
A report of the first month’s operations is expected to take place in April, according to the document.
That plan may be some relief to county residents, who pleaded their case for Cheaha’s contract and the animals at the shelter Thursday, at the Calhoun County Commission’s morning meeting. While some asked for Cheaha to retain control of the Morrisville Road facility, others demanded transparency and accountability.
“It’s the promise of every animal advocate in the state that should the county take over, that we’ll hold you accountable for your plans and intentions, and we’ll continue to be a voice for the voiceless,” said Amory Newton, a county resident, during the meeting.
Hope Walker, Cheaha’s current director, said during the meeting that she’s worked at the facility for a few years, and has made sacrifices to keep it running.
“The current staff have put a lot into this place. I’ve missed a lot of time with my children,” the mother of three said. “I’m not perfect and I don’t pretend to be, but consider having the animals’ best interests at heart.”
Enough people filled the chamber to leave no room for seating, even with extra chairs set up. Six or seven people were allowed an opportunity to speak before commission chairman Fred Wilson called public comments to a close. He allowed a final comment, a question about Bains Gap Road. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service closed the road in October to replace a drain near a bridge, intending to reopen in November. The road still hasn’t reopened.
Commissioner Tim Hodges provided a thorough response to the question, explaining which agency had control of the project and that the government shutdown affected work on the road.
At the commission meeting two weeks ago, attendees were reminded that commissioners aren’t allowed to speak back to public comment, a matter of county policy dating back to 2005 (and a common rule among governing bodies with public meetings). Commissioners responded to no other public comments or questions during the meeting.
During the meeting, the commission also:
- Proclaimed next week “Severe Weather Awareness Week” in Calhoun County, as part of a statewide initiative.
- Expressed support of a 1-cent gas tax to bring in additional revenue for road and bridge maintenance, with plans to approach local legislators about creating the tax.
- Appointed Herbert Palmore and Anniston police Chief Shane Denham to the Calhoun County 911 board of directors.
- Reappointed Freeman Fite and Bill Robison to the McClellan Development Authority as representatives of the county.
- Agreed on the terms of a memorandum of understanding to appropriate $94,587 to the county Community Punishment and Correction Authority.
- Entered into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to upgrade traffic signals on U.S. 431 at the intersections of Saks Road, Lenlock Lane, Gate Five Road and Alabama 144 and Post Road. The agreement includes a new signal at U.S. 431 and Alabama 204 and Peeks Hill Road.
- Approved a grant application with Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council for $5,000 to buy lights for Woodland Park ball field.
- Approved a grant application with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s land division for $350,000 to develop recycling and waste minimization projects and programs. No matching funds are required.